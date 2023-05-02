Receiving a call from your son’s employer is rarely a good occurrence — unless you’re Nia Hallett.
On Saturday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Pitt All-American safety Erick Hallett in the sixth round with the 208th overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft. And it took the defending AFC South champions a bit of extra work to make sure the newest member of their secondary was aware of the news.
Reports surfaced Sunday evening that the Jaguars made not one, but two attempts to call Hallett on his cell phone to inform him that they were selecting him with their next pick. But because the calls came from an unknown number, both were sent to voicemail. Thankfully, the franchise had better luck when it reached out to his mother.
“She answered the call, looked at me and asked, ‘Why aren’t you answering your phone?’” Hallett recalled to the Post-Gazette during a phone interview Monday. “I had no idea it was ringing.”
While Erick can recall the entire event crystal clear, his mother said she simply blacked out due to being overwhelmed with shock.
“I don’t even remember it, that’s the sad part,” Nia said. “It’s just all a blur. I just wanted to get him the phone as quickly as possible.”
Perhaps it was only fitting that Hallett was informed of his dream in a unique way, considering there were many that didn’t believe he’d be receiving any sort of call this past weekend. In the week leading up to this year’s draft, the Post-Gazette examined six different seven-round mock drafts to gauge where Pitt players would be selected. None of them had Hallett being picked.
In weeks leading up to the 2022 Sun Bowl, Hallett announced that he would be leaving the program to declare for the draft following the end of the game. Some players base their decision to go pro off information they receive from those who are plugged in at the next level. Hallett, however, said he made his choice based solely on what he felt he was capable of proving.
“Honestly, it was just the faith I had in myself,” Hallett said. “I felt like I went out there and I played to the best of my abilities. I felt like that showed on Saturdays week in and week out.”
In the weeks leading up to the draft, Hallett admitted that he second-guessed his choice to leave Pitt with a remaining year of eligibility. Despite his successful 2022 campaign, Hallett didn’t receive an invititation to the 2023 NFL combine. Although the Houston Texans — his hometown team — brought him in for a workout, none of the 32 NFL teams flew him out for an official meeting.
Hallett said even the team that ended up picking him in the draft only spoke to him once, over the phone for “about 10 minutes.” Yet, in the end, none of it mattered. As it turned out, his choice was the correct one. After being doubted by so many, it was he who earned the last laugh.
“I guess it shows that some of those guys might not be as good at their jobs as they think,” Hallett said with a laugh.
As is the case with most players when their name gets selected on draft day, the moment will be something the entire Hallett family won’t soon forget.
“I just started crying,” Nia Hallett said. “He worked hard for his entire life to get to this point, and he did it. He actually did it.”