PITTSBURGH — A game that started in a smoke delay ended with the Pittsburgh Pirates bringing out their brooms — after choking on some curse words.
The start of the game was delayed 45 minutes after Pirates players complained about concerns over an unhealthy air quality index, as a haze of smoke hung over the city for the second consecutive day.
The Pirates rallied from a four-run deficit, scoring three runs in the seventh inning for a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Thursday afternoon before 16,871 at PNC Park to sweep the three-game series.
It came down to rookie third baseman Jared Triolo making All-Star closer David Bednar eat crow by scooping Manny Machado’s grounder and throwing him out for the final out.
“It was really impressive,” said Bednar, who admitted that his initial reaction was to swear. “I was like, ‘Damn, he’s gonna beat it.’ And then after (the umpire) called him out, (Triolo) goes, ‘You trust me?’ That was an awesome play. Watching him just be comfortable over there and making all the plays, it’s cool to watch guys make their debut and be able to step up and contribute, and we’ve had quite a few guys come up and do that.”
Triolo went 2 for 3, scoring the tying run on a throwing error, and Pirates rookie right fielder Henry Davis went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBI singles, including one to drive in the winning run.
Triolo has made a strong first impression in replacing the injured Ke’Bryan Hayes (low back inflammation) — one of baseball’s best defenders, regardless of position — with his play at the hot corner.
“I think you guys all know how I feel about the guy who plays third base every day for us, but when you have a guy that you call up that’s that elite of a defender, that’s not an easy play,” Shelton said of Triolo, who won a minor league Gold Glove. “It’s definitely not an easy play for a guy that’s playing in his second game with the game on the line and he did a really nice job.”
For the second consecutive game, the Pirates (38-42) overcame a strong start from their opponent. Right-hander Joe Musgrove held the Pirates to two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six in six innings, only to see the Padres (37-44) lose their fifth consecutive game.
Pirates starter Luis Ortiz allowed four runs on six hits, including a pair of home runs, and three walks without a strikeout in 4 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander had given up more than two runs only once in his past five starts, when he allowed four runs on six hits in an 11-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on June 13.
The Pirates bullpen, however, came through with four-plus scoreless innings after escaping jams with the bases loaded in the fifth and a runner in scoring position in the eighth.
The Pirates cut it to 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth, when Davis hit a leadoff single to left, advanced to third on Carlos Santana’s double to right and scored on a sacrifice fly by Nick Gonzales.
Andrew McCutchen led off the bottom of the sixth with a double to left and scored on Davis’ single down the left-field line to cut it to 4-2.
The Pirates took advantage when the Padres turned to lefty reliever Tim Hill, as pinch hitter Rodolfo Castro drew a leadoff walk and Triolo worked an eight-pitch at-bat for a single to center. With runners on second and third, Suwinski hit a dribbler down the first-base line that scored Castro. Hill barehanded the ball but spun and threw into foul territory, an error that allowed Triolo to score the tying run.