CLARION – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) held the third annual Recovery Respects First Responders Event at Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion on Sept. 16.
The event was held to recognize all first responders who have saved a person’s life from an opioid overdose. People in recovery who have been revived by first responders were present to award each first responder with recognition from AICDAC and the Recovery Community.
AICDAC also recognized the work of “Recovery Champions” with the Recovery Champion Flame Awards in each county.
Bill Hearst and Fred Vasbinder were the 2022 Clarion County Recovery Champion Flame Award recipients.
Bill Hearst has been actively involved with the Clarion County Drug Free Communities Coalition for several years, and, as the owner of WWCH-WCCR-WKQW (C93) Radio, he has helped AICDAC with promoting events and raising awareness of initiatives around addiction and recovery.
Fred Vasbinder is the director of Southern Clarion Ambulance Service (SCAS), and he has partnered with AICDAC to start a Naloxone Leave-Behind Program for overdose survivors. AICDAC provides Naloxone and addiction treatment information/resources that paramedics from SCAS can leave behind for individuals that survive an overdose or give it to a family member.
Anyone interested in obtaining a free Naloxone kit, should contact the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission at (814) 226-6350, or visit www.aicdac.org.