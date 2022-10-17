BILL HEARST WAS presented a Recovery Champion Flame Award from the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) on Sept. 16. Hearst (center) is pictured with AICDAC prevention staff members, Elizabeth Sawyer, Keanna Fye, Jaclyn Dolby and Jill Northey. Fred Vasbinder, who also received the award, was not able to attend the ceremony.