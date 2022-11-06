MARYLAND – When Christopher Barlett enlisted in the United States Air Force the summer before his senior year at Redbank Valley High School, he said that he was “looking to do something outside the status quo.”
Now, after 22-plus years of service, Barlett is definitely outside that status quo as he was recently promoted to Chief Master Sergeant, a rank achieved by few enlisted men and women.
“Approximately 1 percent of the enlisted force will be chief master sergeants,” Barlett said recently, noting that, “It is very difficult to attain this rank.”
Barlett said he was notified of the promotion last December, and knew that it would mean more than just a new title.
With the options available to him, Barkett said he was able to transition to the 707th Force Support Squadron to serve as its senior enlisted leader.
“I officially began this job on July 30 and anticipate being in the job for at least a year and some change,” he said. “At this point in time, needs of the Air Force come first since I am amongst the 1 percent. Thus, I’ve got to remain fluid and transition wherever the Air Force needs me to go once my time in Maryland is complete.”
Before beginning his new job, Barlett said that he was officially promoted to Chief Master Sergeant on June 1, and a celebration was held June 17 inside the American Forces Network studio at Defense Media Activity Headquarters. Included in the celebration were Barlett’s parents, Gary and Sandy Barlett of New Bethlehem, his sister and her family, his partner Kristen, and high school friends Phil Sarachine and Anton Martz. Also there were many friends and colleagues including Airmen and soldiers he had served with while stationed in Germany and Belgium.
It was appropriate that his family was able to take part in the ceremony, because that’s where it all began for the local Airman.
Barlett said the foundation of his career began in the New Bethlehem area, where he graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 2000. In September of that year, he went to basic military training in Texas.
“My initial enlistment was for four years, beginning as an Airman Basic, and I joined because I wanted to do something outside the status quo, challenge myself, travel, and seek further education,” Barlett said. “Little did I know back then that I would get the opportunity to travel to 50 countries in my 22-plus years of service.”
After completing BMT, he departed for Biloxi, Miss. in November 2000 for technical training. Barlett’s first permanent party duty assignment was to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma in January 2001.
“While there, I deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia from February 2002 until April 2002,” he explained. “After that, it was off to Stuttgart, Germany from April 2003 to June 2005.”
From there, Barlett moved in June 2005 to Hurlburt Field in Florida, where he was based until February 2010.
“While in the Florida panhandle, I deployed to Balad Air Base, Iraq from October 2006 until February 2007,” he said. “From February 2010 until February 2016, I was stationed in Las Vegas, Nev.”
A big shift came in February 2016 when Barlett was moved to Brussels, Belgium, to work on the Joint Chiefs of Staff at North Atlantic Treaty Organization Headquarters (NATO).
“I’m very proud for my time at NATO Headquarters, in particular the last couple of years working and living there in Brussels,” Barlett said. “The international environment is a mission I’ll always be grateful to have been a part of.
“While NATO’s mission is to attempt to resolve conflicts peacefully as a united allied front, I also am a fan of the mentality ‘attack against one is an attack against all,’” he continued. “Strength is in numbers and working together increases operational mission effectiveness.
“In 2019, I got to visit 32 countries and I’ll always be grateful for the supportive consummate professionals I’ve had the privilege of meeting and calling ‘friend.’ They have all taught me lessons and provided me with advice that I will fall back on for the rest of my life.”
With his new promotion, in July 2020, Barlett moved to Maryland to work at Defense Media Activity Headquarters at Fort George G. Meade before transitioning over to the 707th Force Support Squadron in July 2022.
“For me, it has been an honor serving and the new promotion allows me to work cohesively with commanders and first sergeants with the goal of always positively influencing the culture of the organizational climate,” Barlett said. “In addition, being a chief means remaining humble and setting the example whilst looking out for every Airman, Soldier, Marine, Sailor, Guardian or Coast Guardsman I cross paths with. Furthermore, it is a total force effort, which means the civilian and contractor members of our team are also vital to everything we do in support of the mission and we must also take care of our service members’ dependents. Everyone’s perspective is critical and it is imperative we value and respect each and every one in our extended military family. In my opinion, everyone has something they bring to the table and we must never take that for granted.”
In looking back over more than 22 years of service and moving up through the ranks of the Air Force, Barlett said, quite simply, that the “Air Force means everything to me.”
“It’s shaped me as a human being and given me the opportunity to travel to five continents and to 29 of the 30 NATO countries,” he said. “The experiences have given me perspective and the best part about being a chief is I can share a positive outlook with the service members I get the privilege of serving alongside daily.
“I’ve made new friends at each assignment, and the longer I have been in, the more times our paths continue to cross,” he continued. “It’s amazing knowing I can show up in almost any city or country and likely find someone there who I have worked with or interacted alongside in the past.”
In fact, Barlett said his career even led him to his significant other, Kristen, whom he first met briefly in Stuttgart, Germany in 2005 when he was stationed overseas with her sister.
“We reconnected in June 2021 after not seeing one another in 16 years,” Barlett said. “Thus, invaluable relationships like this never would have been possible had I not enlisted in the military.”
For those considering a career in the Air Force, Barlett has advice — first and foremost being that potential Airmen should view their career as a marathon and not a sprint.
“It is important to work hard, control what you can control — and not stress about the rest — while always remaining fluid,” he said. “Patience is paramount in this profession, and situations do not always work out the way you anticipate they will.”
Nonetheless, Barlett said “every passing moment is an opportunity to turn it all around.”
“It is worth acknowledging the military has pros and cons and is not for everyone,” he said. “Therefore, it is imperative one dig deep within themselves to determine what is best for their development and maturity as a productive member of our society. Life is short and it is pivotal to surround yourself with positive, motivated people who want to be in your presence as much as you aspire to be near them.”
Barlett said one of the allures of Air Force service is the chance to get to see the world, but due to that movement around the globe, “sometimes personal aspirations have to be cast aside in order to look out for the best interests of the mission or someone on your team.”
“In order to adapt to military life, one has to come to peace with the fact sleep will sometimes be sacrificed and everything does not have to be perfect all the time and that is okay,” he said. “Maintaining a work/life balance is important to avoid burnout, and exercising regularly will also play a huge part in ensuring physical and mental health is successfully maintained over a sustained time period.”
But it comes back to those local roots, he said, as support from family and friends has been vital through the years and across great distances.
“I’m also eternally grateful for the loving support my parents (Gary and Sandy Barlett), my sister (Danielle Volpert), her husband (Nate Volpert) and his family, and my niece (Junia) and nephew (Leif), have provided over the decades,” Barlett said. “Finally, I would be remiss if I did not thank my high school friends (Phil Sarachine, Anton Martz, Joe McDaniel and Tim Raybuck) for helping me to always remember my western Pennsylvania roots. We have travelled Europe together, completed runs alongside one another, and always stuck by each other no matter what challenges life presented.
“Loyalty is everything in this life and it’s important to value, appreciate and love those who admirably remain by your side in this ever-changing world we live in.”