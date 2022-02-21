Alda J. Lerch, 91, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born January 6, 1931 in Clarion, she was the daughter of Dale and Maude (Miller) Shook.
She married Ronald Lerch on June 9, 1950. He preceded her in death.
Mrs. Lerch was a nurse’s aid for over 30 years at Clarion Hospital until her retirement in the early 1990s.
She was a devoted Christian.
Mrs. Lerch attended the Curllsville Methodist Church and the Bible Baptist Church in Reidsburg.
She was a member of the Rebekiah’s in Sligo and the Murphy’s Grange.
In her spare time, she loved to crochet, read her Bible, travel, camp, picnic, sing and spend time with her family and friends.
Survivors include two daughters, Deneice Bartley and her husband, Audie, of St. Petersburg and Robin Kriebel and her husband, Van, of Parker; a daughter-in-law, Deb Lerch of Sligo; two sisters, Mary Hile and her husband, Roy, of Sligo; and Ina Summerville and her husband, Jerome, of Sligo; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Pete) Higgs, Stephen (Vanessa) Kriebel Jr., Rich (Kristin) Lerch, Ryan (Stacey) Lerch, Bryan (Kayla) Kriebel, Matt (Caitlin) Kriebel, Cory (Taylor) Kriebel, Matthew (Cherlynn) Bartley, Amos (Heather) Bartley; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Lerch.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dan Myers officiating.
Interment will follow in Cedarview Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorials be made to the VNA, 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion, PA 16214.
Online condolences may be sent to the family