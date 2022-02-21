Alex Mills McGuire, 16, of Fairmount City, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022.
Born September 27, 2005 in Clarion, he was the son of Jason and Alison (Mills) Monrean.
Alex was a 10th grader at Redbank Valley High School.
He enjoyed riding dirt bike, hunting, farming and being outdoors.
He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his parents, Jason and Alison Monrean of Fairmount City; a brother, Anthony McGuire; and two sisters, Makayla and Makenna Monrean.
The family received friends on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Interment was in Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.
Memorial contributions may be made in Alex’s name to the CVF Farm Bureau, c/o Jordan Siegel, 386 Shoup Road, Knox, PA 16232.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.