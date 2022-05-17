Alice R. Bish, 84, of Indiana and formerly of Distant, passed away on Saturday morning, May 14, 2022 at the Lynn Haven Personal Care Home in Blacklick.
Born March 21, 1938, in Mosgrove, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Ottie and Emma Brink Crissman.
She married Malcolm Bish on June 21, 1957 in Limestone. He preceded her in death on May 1, 1993.
Alice was a homemaker and loved to bake. She also enjoyed working in her flower garden.
Survivors include her five children, Timothy Bish and his wife, Patty, of Charleroi, Robin Marks and her husband, Tim, of Elverson, Rodney Bish and his wife, Donna, of Erie, Deanna Bickish and her husband, John, of Centralia, Mo. and Andrea Campbell and her husband, Aaron, of Fountain Inn, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Shandra, Jonathan, Jeremy, Shaunden, Hunter, Shanae, Reid, Clay and Cole; two step-granddaughters, Clara and Michaela; 10 great-grandchildren, Alaina, Kendall, Makayla, Arianna, Riley, Grayson, Ryan, Bradley, Kyler and Erin; and a sister, Nancy Ray of Poland, Ohio.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rebecca; brothers, David Crissman, Clarence Crissman, Shelby Crissman, Charles Crissman, William Crissman and James Crissman; and sisters, Jean Hutchinson, Shirley Smith and Joan Proffitt.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will begin at noon in the funeral home chapel, following the visitation.
Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery, Distant, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.