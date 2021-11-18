Alice Ruth Musser McKinnis, 101, of Elkton, Md., formerly of Evans City, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, November 12, 2021 at her son’s residence.
Born September 2, 1920 in Redbank Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Mary Wampler Shick.
Alice was a Christian woman, who faithfully enjoyed going to church and belonging to church organizations whereever she resided. She was a former Elder and Deacon at the Presbyterian Church of Prospect.
In her early years, she worked as the bookkeeper at Bortz Auto Parts in New Bethlehem, next she worked at the former Frank Skinner Trucking in New Bethlehem, and later retired after 14 years as a supervisor at the Red Star Express in Pittsburgh.
She enjoyed making ceramics, knitting, crocheting, cooking and baking.
Survivors include a son, Daniel (Susan) Musser of Elkton, Md.; six grandchildren, David (Marcia) Musser, Elaine (Wayne) Abbott, Traci (Dennis) Kellar, Laurie (Terry) Brown, Stephen (Jennifer) Musser, the Rev. Brian (Jennifer) Musser; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a step-daughter, the Rev. Debbie McKinnis Crusan of Prospect; and step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph H. Musser, who passed away on January 12, 1997; her second husband, Robert M. McKinnis, who passed away October 11, 2002; her children, Joseph A. (Linda) Musser and Robert L. Musser; one great-grandson, Alex Musser; her sisters, Sarah Metz, Marjorie Yeany, Betty Belton; and step-son, Thomas McKinnis.
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Raisley Funeral Home in Prospect.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church of Prospect, with her grandson, the Rev. Brian Musser, officiating. Her step-daughter, the Rev. Debbie Crusan and the church pastor, the Rev. Jason Sinagra, will be assisting in the service.
Interment will be on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at New Bethlehem Cemetery, Clarion County.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Presbyterian Church of Prospect, 110 Church Street, Prospect, PA 16052.