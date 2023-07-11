Allen Russell Shirey, affectionately known as "Big Al," passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023. He entered the Kingdom of Heaven the same way he spent his 85 years on this Earth — surrounded by his beloved family.
Allen’s genuine personality naturally drew people to him. He had a smile that invited you to talk to him for hours and a hug that made you feel safe and loved.
Born May 7, 1938, he was the son of Russell and Dorothy (Kunselman) Shirey. He was the oldest of their six sons.
In 1958 he married Marjorie Dougherty — a union that would plant the seeds of their sprawling family tree. They were married for 64 years.
Survivors include his six children, Pamela Shirey, Diana Shirey (Mark Lunz), Kimberly Magagnotti (Guy), Richard Shirey (Jean Wolf), Marcie Shirey (Shawn Yarger) and Angela Shirey (Michael Fricko); his 19 grandchildren, Ryan McAninch, Dylan McAninch, Elise Truax, Adrienne Ruby-Diaz, Mallory Kupchella, Hunter Ruby, Shay Magagnotti, Samantha Martin, Antonio Magagnotti, Evan Shirey, Cole Shirey, McKenna Shirey, Bailey Brothers, Olivia Anthony, Declan Fricko, Owen Fricko, Quinn Fricko, Kieran Fricko and Tate Fricko; 34 great grandchildren... so far: brothers, Darrell Shirey (Lila), Galen Shirey (Sue), John Shirey and Mark Shirey (Becky); his brothers-in-law, Vince Dougherty (Elizabeth) and Robert Dougherty (Janet); and a sister-in-law, Roxie Randolph (Ord).
In addition to his parents and Marjorie’s parents, Vince and Irene Dougherty, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Shirey; his wife, Sally; and his brother-in-law, Richard Dougherty.
Allen left home at 16 to work on a dairy farm in Smicksburg. It was at this time that he learned the value of hard work and grew to love farming.
After graduating from Dayton High School, he worked at various construction jobs including being part of the crews that built Redbank Valley High School and the Crawford Furniture Plant.
Always keen at recognizing opportunities, he started Shirey Overhead Doors from the basement of his home in 1972. Around that same time, he bought a local farm to start Shirey Farms. Both endeavors are now third generation family-owned businesses.
Deeply devoted to the community, Allen was a member of the Hawthorn Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, PA Farm Bureau, New Bethlehem Lodge No. 522 F&AM, the St.Charles Church Council and the Redbank Valley Public Library. He was the recipient of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.
Allen loved music and singing and was a member of the NBC Barbershop Chorus for over 50 years. He also participated in the Community Choir and was a member of the Shirey Brothers Barbershop Quintet.
Allen will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 12 from 1 to 9 p.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 13 2023 preceding the funeral Mass at the church at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Redbank Valley Public Library or St. Charles Catholic Church.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to Allen's family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.