DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.