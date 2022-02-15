Alma J. (Kammerdiener) Gephardt, 87, of Tarentum, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Born July 11, 1934 in Putneyville, she was the daughter of the late George and Hazel Secrist Kammerdiener.
She retired as an X-Ray Technician working for Allegheny Valley Hospital, Dr. Fliegler and Dr. Temeles.
She was a member of the Janes United Methodist Church of Creighton and was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Brackenridge.
Mrs. Gephardt was very active in the Methodist churches.
She was an avid gardener and loved to read, but her real joy was being around her family.
Survivors include her children, Robert J. (Michelle) Gephardt of Indiana Township, Katy deBlecourt of St. Albans, W.Va., Betty (Harry) Kunze of Pittsburgh, Nancy L. Gephardt of Tarentum and Debra D. Gephardt of Tarentum; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Toy of New Bethlehem.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert C. Gephardt (July 5, 2001); her son-in-law, John deBlecourt; her three brothers, Ivan, Ray “Lee” and John “Joe” Kammerdiener; and her two sisters, Charlotte Doverspike and B. Pearl Gaetano.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, at the Robert Peters Funeral Home Inc. in Natrona Heights.
Additional viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Dora Odarenko officiating.
Burial will be private.
For more information or to leave a condolence, visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to Allegheny Valley Association of Churches, 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065.
The family has asked that those coming to the funeral home to please wear a mask.