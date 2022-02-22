MADISON TWP. – A 33-year-old Rimersburg man is facing charges stemming from an altercation on Feb. 18 at approximately 12:50 p.m. in Madison Township (Clarion County).
Justin Matthew Switzer was charged with simple assault and harassment.
During a verbal argument at a home along Route 68, Switzer reportedly spit chewing tobacco on Shelby Rankin.
As the argument escalated to a physical altercation, police said Switzer grabbed Rankin by her coat and threw her “around like a rag doll,” causing Rankin to end up on the floor curled up in a ball. Switzer then allegedly kicked Rankin twice in the back.
Police said Rankin had a fresh rug burn on her shoulder, as well as a large red mark on her lower back from Switzer’s kicks.
Charges were filed Feb. 22 by state police Trooper Kyle Freeman with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.