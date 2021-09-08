Amber F. (Blair) Shoemaker, 80, of Buffalo Township, died Monday, September 6, 2021 at the home of her daughter.
Born Monday, February 17, 1941 in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of the late Wylie R. and Louella G. Hindman Blair.
She worked as a Registered Nurse at Harmarville Rehabilitation Center, retiring in 2000 after 18 years of service.
Mrs. Shoemaker was an active member and an Elder of the Buffalo United Presbyterian Church of Sarver, joining the church in 1965.
She was a member of the Freeport Eastern Star.
Mrs. Shoemaker enjoyed camping in Erie and making “Blankets for Linus” for the Pittsburgh Hospitals.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Donald R. Shoemaker; her children, Donald A. (Michele) Shoemaker of Fennellton, Daniel W. Shoemaker of Freeport and Valerie B. (Louis) Shaw of Saxonburg; her four grandchildren, Wesley (Erin) Shaw, Kylie (Josh) Haupt, Garrett Shaw and Carl Shaw; a great-grandchild, Teigan Blumer; and siblings, Anna Grace Nida of Kansas City, Kan., Wylie (Jean) Blair of New Bethlehem, Dorissa Boozer of Penn Yan, N.Y., and Nola K. (John) Youngman of Portersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Helen Doutt, Samuel Ray Blair, Warren Dostie Blair and Leslie M. Blair.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 10, at the Robert Peters Funeral Home in Natrona Heights.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Buffalo United Presbyterian Church in Sarver. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Jean Smith, officiating.
Private burial will be held at Herman Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Robert Peters Funeral Home in Natrona Heights.
