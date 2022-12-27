There is a rumor going around town that the American Legion threw Mr. Dave Wolfe out of the house he was living in. I would like to dispel that rumor right now.
I was informed in August that the property was being purchased and donated to the Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park effective Oct. 1, 2022.
On the first of October, Mr. Wolfe was still living in the house. On Oct. 6, he was given a letter saying he had until Nov. 6 to find another place to live. We checked on Mr. Wolfe (after Nov. 6) and discovered he was still living in the house. We inquired about where he was going to live and he said he had not found a place to live. I informed him that he had to get a place to live.
Six members of the American Legion and I started helping him get his belongings he wanted to keep, and we moved them into storage. We had Kunselman Hauling bring in a roll off dumpster to get rid of the stuff he no longer wanted to keep. In total, we spent three weeks and four dumpsters (costing $800) disposing of items he no longer wanted.
In the process of moving Mr. Wolfe, Don Jeffers and I (mostly Don) made calls to different agencies trying to get him help. We finally got Mr. Wolfe a hotel room through Community Action. As far as I know, Mr. Wolfe was in the hotel for a week. In addition, he was frequently asked if he found a place to live. His reply every time was that he was working on two places. We finally finished moving Mr. Wolfe out on Dec. 1.
I understand he is living in his car behind the VFW and many community members have tried to help him and he gets upset. You cannot help someone who does not want help.
I hope this letter explains the situation with Mr. Wolfe. The American Legion and VFW members have a record of outstanding service to the community that I don’t wish to have tarnished because of this.
RAY ISHMAN
American Legion
Post 354,
New Bethlehem