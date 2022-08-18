BROCKWAY — Host Brockway shot a four-player score of 255 and went 2-3 in the season-opening Allegheny Mountain League girls’ golf mega-match at Brockway Golf Course Thursday afternoon.
Brockway beat Brookville (263) while notching a forfeit win over short-handed Curwensville which had two players. The low team score was 227 carded by DuBois while Punxsutawney shot a 244.
Medalist honors went to DuBois’ Alexis Pfeufer, who shot a 46 to win by eight strokes over three players with 54s — her teammate Jordan Watt, Punxsutawney’s Olivia Burkett and Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz.
The only other sub 60 scores belonged to Brockway’s Kairys Martini (57), Brookville’s Maeve Jordan (58) and Punxsutawney’s Katherine Crago (58).
Other scoring players for DuBois: Alivia Blakeslee (63) and Ashton Buzard (64).
Punxsutawney: Kendall Crozer (65), Caydence Zampini (67).
Brookville: Audrey Barrett (64), Rialley Kalgren (70), Natalie Himes (71), Emma Wallace (71).
Brockway: Aaliyah Witherite (64), Alexis Laubacher (67), Sara Huegler (67).
Curwensville: Maya Richards (67).
The AML returns to action Monday at DuBois Country Club.