In last week’s newspaper, we published a letter to the editor from a local resident whose family has had to deal with the problems of bullying.
While we don’t discount the real pain endured by those who have been bullied, a portion of that emotional letter should not have been published in this newspaper. It did not name any names, but it did reference a small group of students, implicating them of mean behavior.
We apologize to those students, as well as their families, for allowing that to be published. It should not have gotten past us, and we will work harder to make sure it doesn’t happen again in the future.
JOSH WALZAK
Editor
The Leader-Vindicator