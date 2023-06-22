Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert for Wednesday across Western Pennsylvania. A code RED air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the local region will be unhealthful for the general population. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit www.airnow.gov.