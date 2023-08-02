Bryan Reynolds has been hearing about the talent the Pirates believe they have in the minor leagues for years. On the occasions he’s been able to see some of it, typically during spring training, the Pirates outfielder has come away impressed.
Now, Reynolds seems to grasp the situation in which the Pirates find themselves and how things should look from here until the end of the regular season.
“We’ve been talking about the young guys for what seems like years now,” Reynolds said. “Now, we’re really seeing the wave of them coming up. Endy [Rodriguez] has been good. Henry [Davis], too. Down the line. [ Nick] Gonzales, [ Jared] Triolo, [ Jack] Suwinski, on and on.
“It’s good to see the young guys come up and have success. Creating that environment will help us win down the road.”
With Rich Hill, Ji-Man Choi, Austin Hedges and Carlos Santana all traded, the Pirates will have a decidedly different look down the stretch. They also have a new older core, buttressed by Reynolds, Mitch Keller, David Bednar and Ke’Bryan Hayes.
“This is something we’ve been talking about every year,” Liover Peguero said. “This team’s gonna be a championship winner. I promise you it will be very soon.”
Among the inuring storylines after the trade deadline:
—Their starting rotation figures to include Keller, Johan Oviedo (seven innings, one run, five strikeouts on Tuesday), Quinn Priester, new lefty Bailey Falter and potentially Osvaldo Bido. A bullpen game could frame Bido’s starts. The Pirates may also recall Luis Ortiz, should his improvement with Triple-A Indianapolis continue. Need the same from Roansy Contreras.
—First base will be a platoon between Connor Joe (against lefties) and Alfonso Rivas (righties), part of the Hill-Choi return. Miguel Andujar has been raking in the minor leagues and should warrant a second look with reps available there.
—Shortstop and second base, for now, should include Peguero, Nick Gonzales and possibly Alika Williams. With another homer on Tuesday, Peguero has started to strengthen his grip on one of two spots up the middle.
—Hayes should man third, moving Jared Triolo somewhere — Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Tuesday that Triolo was an option at seven spots — provided he hits with a little more power. There’s Reynolds, Suwinski and Davis most days in the outfield and Rodriguez behind home plate.
In other words, you can see seeds for 2024 and beyond.
“It’s a lot of fun, man,” Bednar said. “[The young guys] are a lot of fun to be around. They certainly bring the energy, and it’s fun to watch them do their thing. It’s going to be really fun to watch them continue to grow.”
“It’s great to be part of what we’re building,” Keller added. “I’m excited to be here and be here for the foreseeable future.”
The goal, of course, remains to never have this happen again, which was another topic Reynolds brought up during an unusually candid conversation with him. He signed an eight-year, $106.75 million contract extension because he felt this group could contend sooner than later.
Reynolds said he knew these trades were coming but also looked forward to getting on the other side of them and playing better baseball. Not to mention adding at the deadline rather than subtracting.
“If you’re going to turn into a winning team, you have to have your young guys be good,” Reynolds said. “The only way for them to be good is to have experience. If they’re ready, call ‘em up, regardless of if you’re in contention or not.
“That’s what we did, and I think it’s paying off now. I think it’ll pay off more as we get going next year and so on.”
It may not seem like it, but the Pirates clubhouse changed a great deal on Tuesday. Reynolds is one of the older guys, though he joked that he doesn’t feel like it. “My kids make me feel old,” he said, laughing.
Ditto for Keller and Bednar, who said it’s weird to be one of the ones with the most MLB service time.
“What, with three years now?” Bednar said. “But it’s cool to see all these young guys do their thing.”
There’s still plenty to sort out. Hayes must get back on the field and try to salvage what’s left of his season. Reynolds has recently looked like a different version of himself, too. He’s starting to clobber fastballs again and would surely enjoy a final two-month push.
Oneil Cruz will return around the start of September, which should provide ample intrigue by itself, and the Pirates must figure out what they’re doing long-term at first base, plus Henry Davis and catching reps.
But all of that will be done under the umbrella of a new, younger core. Players who just a week ago could look up and see veterans ... and now have the bulk of the team looking up at them.
“I think we have a really good core, a really good group of guys, and young guys coming up, too,” Keller said. “I’m just using these last two months as experience to keep compiling experiences as a group together and getting to know each other. I think it’s going to be special.”
Hill not done
The Padres mark the 13th team for which Hill will have pitched. Asked if he had any desire to keep going for 15, reaching the halfway point for MLB, Hill laughed and said absolutely not.
“There’s only so much duct tape,” Hill said.
That said, Hill made clear that he does intend to pitch in 2024 at age 44. That’s assuming his body cooperates from here through the end of the regular season and he continues to feel how he has felt for months.
“It’s just kinda see what we have left in the tank after the season and make a decision from there,” Hill said. “Obviously, you want to play as long as you can. As long as you can contribute and contribute well.”
Around the horn
—For those managing 40-man rosters at home, the Pirates added Alfonso Rivas, Jackson Wolf, Falter and Vinny Capra on Tuesday after the removal of Hill, Choi, Hedges and Castro.
—Pirates general manager Ben Cherington talked a lot about Falter’s strike-throwing, and he’s not wrong. The lefty from the Phillies finished the 2022 campaign with a streak of 14 straight starts with two or fewer walks allowed while posting the third-lowest walk rate (4.3%) in the National League from June 17 through the end of the season.
—Triple-A Indianapolis announced that Ji Hwan Bae would begin a rehab assignment with the Indians on Tuesday. Bae has been on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain since July 2. In 76 games, Bae hit .238 with 37 runs, nine doubles, two home runs and 20 steals.