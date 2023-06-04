PITTSBURGH — He’s the forgotten pick among a draft class that so far has earned plenty of praise and impressed in the early going.
Fans obsess over the likes of Broderick Jones and Darnell Washington. Glowing reports come out about Cory Trice and media hound Joey Porter Jr. Spencer Anderson is content working outside of the limelight.
It was fitting that Anderson got dressed standing alone in front of his locker at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex last week following a Pittsburgh Steelers organized team activities session.
“Just laying low,” Anderson said with a smile. “Keeping a low profile.”
Such is often the case for the final of seven draft picks, particularly one taken in the seventh round at 251st overall like Anderson was out of Maryland. Even more so when you’re an offensive lineman.
But Anderson’s relative anonymity doesn’t mean he hasn’t been seen or made others take notice. In fact, Anderson has been relatively conspicuous during OTAs because he’s seemingly been everywhere.
Literally so — at least in regards to positions along the offensive line.
When Anderson was drafted, what stood out about him was his versatility. And, so far, he’s been showing exactly that. Anderson confirmed he’s been regularly taking practice reps at guard and tackle during team 11-on-11 sessions and that he also has worked out daily on his snaps to stay sharp at center.
“He’s shown that he can play pretty much all five (O-line positions),” Steelers tackle Dan Moore said. “I had no idea he could snap until I saw him taking some snaps after practice one day, and I was just like, ‘All right, dude — you can snap!’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I can.’
“Obviously, those guys are much needed in the league and especially in this organization. Having a guy who can play all five positions, (big) respect from me because it is extremely hard to do.
“For a lot of guys, (that kind of versatility) is not the case. Usually, most guys can play one or two positions. But to be able to play multiple, that’s really good — especially being that young.”
Over a college career that began with a redshirt in 2018, Anderson made five starts at center, 11 at right tackle, 12 at right guard and one at left guard. Though he made 12 starts at right guard last year, most of his guard work so far this summer in the pros has been on the left side.
“ ‘Spence’ is kind of like a jack of all trades,” teammate Kendrick Green said.
Anderson joined a position room that went from the youngest such starting group in the NFL two years ago into what is now a veteran-laden unit with plenty of older players worth emulating. The Steelers in free agency the past two springs have added five veterans: Mason Cole, James Daniels, Isaac Seumalo, Nate Herbig and LeRaven Clark. Starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor has transitioned from being a young backup into a six-year veteran.
In part because he plays so many positions, Anderson has the opportunity to glean knowledge.
“I feel like they are kind of taking me under their wing and showing me the ropes,” Anderson said, in particular pointing to Daniels and Okorafor.
“I am kind of following in their paths and soaking in all the information I can.”
Anderson said offensive line coach Pat Meyer has helped him with proper hand usage techniques to best excel at the NFL level against the powerful and skilled defenders Anderson is being asked to block.
Anderson also has forged a friendship with Jones, the tackle taken from Georgia with the Steelers’ first-round pick. The two share rides to and from the Steelers’ facility and spend time together away from work, too.
While Jones is destined to be a starter sometime relatively soon, Anderson is facing a challenge to make the 53-man roster as a rookie. But, while Jones will be facing the scrutiny, Anderson is content quietly putting his head down to work in the background.
“It’s cool,” Anderson said. “Just coming in, getting my work done, getting better every day. There’s always something to learn and make yourself better at.”