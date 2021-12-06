Andrew G. Mohney, 47, of Kittanning, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 6:40 a.m. at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital.
Born December 15, 1973, in Kittanning, he was the son of Samuel Gary and Alnoma Sue (Craig) Mohney.
Andy graduated from Redbank Valley High School.
He made his home at Armstrong Rehabilitation for 10 years where he enjoyed taking part in the different activities and visiting with other residents when possible.
Mr. Mohney was a member of the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church.
He loved religious music, especially Vestal Goodman.
Mr. Mohney loved visits from family and friends.
He also enjoyed politics and Donald Trump.
Surviving are his parents, Alnoma Sue and Samuel Gary Mohney of Templeton; a sister, Sabrina D. Mohney of New Bethlehem; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his church family.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alexander and Hazel Craig; his paternal grandparents, Tobias and Hulda Mohney; and also some aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church in Rimersburg, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Interment will be in Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery, Madison Township.
For those wishing to send an online condolence to the family or view a video tribute, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.