Angela M. McCanna, 63, of Rimersburg died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Born November 22, 1958, in Butler, she was the daughter of Angelo F. and Rose Marie (Hartzell) Salvo.
She married Stephen A. McCanna on September 17, 1977. He survives.
A member of St. Richard’s Catholic Church, Angela taught CCD and helped with the youth ministry programs for many years.
She enjoyed gardening, and above all loved time spent with her granddaughters.
Survivors include her husband, Stephen McCanna of Rimersburg; one daughter, Stephanie (Kevin) Barkey of Poland, Ohio; one son, Patrick McCanna of Rimersburg; two granddaughters, Isabella and Sophia Barkey; two sisters, Vicki (Tim) Pitcher of North Carolina and Jenny (Greg) Nolf of Chambersbrug; one brother, Angelo (Nicole) Salvo of Rimersburg; one brother-in-law, Andy (Lisa) McCanna of Kittanning; and two sisters-in-law, Jackie McCanna of Butler and Gerrie (Dennis) Sutton of Bruin.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial mass for Angela M. McCanna will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church in East Brady, with the Rev. Guillermo Diaz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the McCanna family suggests that memorials be made to St. Eusebius Church, 301 E. 2nd Street, East Brady, PA 16028.
