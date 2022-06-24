Anna F. Shuster, 97, of New Bethlehem, died early Thursday morning, June 23, 2022 at Edgewood Heights.
Born June 21, 1925 in Widnoon, she was the daughter of the late George Herbert and Mary E. (McGinnis) Young.
She married Cortland M. Shuster on August 10, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 18, 1992.
Anna worked for Sylvania, Owens-Illinois, H.B. DeViney Co. (which is now J.M. Smuckers) and she worked at Reed’s Tasty Freeze.
She enjoyed going to the Distant Senior Center.
Survivors include two children, Fredrick O. Shuster and his wife, Darlene Rearick, of Toana, Va. and Mary Gruver and her husband, George, of New Bethlehem; and 10 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Jack Gareis officiating.
Interment will be in the St. Mary’s Episcopal Cemetery in Redbank, Madison Township, Armstrong County.
