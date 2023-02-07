Anna Jean “Jeannie” Tassey, 98, of Hawthorn, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Kittanning Care Center.
Born January 4, 1925 in Mudlic, she was the daughter of the late Russell A. and Viola Grace (Schreckengost) Sigworth. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She married George R. “Bus” Tassey on November 3, 1945. He preceded her in death on May 3, 1988.
She loved and served her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Mrs. Tassey was an active member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Hawthorn where she taught Sunday School, led Vacation Bible School and helped with dinners.
Survivors include a son, Rodney D. Tassey Sr. and his wife, Marsha, of Hawthorn; five grandchildren, Amy Houston and her husband, Jeff, of Wisconsin, Rodney Tassey Jr. and his wife, Cynthia, of Colorado, Nick Polka and his friend, Jess, of Distant, Lacey Neiswonger and her husband, Eric, of Oak Ridge and Brittany Tassey of Hawthorn; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William Harold “Syke” Sigworth and Lowell “Teeter” Sigworth.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will follow the time of visitation at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Bud Davis officiating.
Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
