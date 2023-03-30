BROOKVILLE — Talent in many areas was showcased last week in the third annual Brookville Raider Showcase, hosted Thursday and Friday by the BASD Drama Club.
The showcase was a combination talent show and school fair, featuring academic and club achievements.
Featured in the school fair were displays by:
- ELA Department, including student sonnets, analysis projects and the literary magazine.
- History Department, featuring U. S. era projects.
- Math Department, with robotics students driving robots.
- Art Department, showing a variety of student projects.
- Foreign Language Department, with colorful pinatas created by the students.
- Technology and Engineering, featuring student projects.
Also showcased were:
- Journalism Club, with photos and yearbooks.
- Friends of Rachel Club, with information and activities, including a friendship chain.
The talent show featured performances by students and faculty members. Returning as emcees were Natalie Battaglia and Ryker Selnekovic.
The talent show opened with The Chamber Singers, under the direction of teacher Meagan Shaw, performing “Star Spangled Banner” and “Brookville’s Alma Mater.”
Students performing during the show included:
- “Something in Orange” by Braiden Davis.
- “Quippage” from Ten/Two by Adeline Miller and Caiden George.
- “Runaway” by Jose Buzzard.
- “Parent Cop,” an original student work by Willa Jordan andCarli Noland.
- “Stubborn Love” by Henry May.
- “Wipe Out,” a drum solo by Julian Rodriguez.
- “Dear John” by Maeve Jordan.
Faculty members returning to the stage were:
- The Moops (Erin McCronich, Conor Omecinski, Ron Ramolt and Eli Thompson), performing “Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress.”
- Retiring teacher Ron Ramolt, performing a solo act.
Proceeds from the shows will benefit The Brookville High School Drama Club and The Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation.