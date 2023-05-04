BROOKVILLE — Vision of Hope Egypt Free Methodist Church will hold the fourth annual We Care Community Walk Saturday, May 6, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Registration for the walk will begin at 8 a.m. Thee is a $20 registration fee, with children 10 and under free. All walkers will receive a T-shirt.
A. day filled with activities will include a craft and vendor show in the blue expo building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; basket raffles, a bake sale, rummage sale and used book sale.
The CEF Story House will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and their will be a Rock’n’Roll pet shore show at 11:30 a.m. on the. community stage. Face painting and pony rides will begin at 12 noon.
At 1 p.m. worship music will be performed on the community stage and Spurred to Victory will present at show at 3 p.m. in the grandstand.
Food will be available.
This event is open to the public. Proceeds will benefit We Care pregnancy center, Pentz Run Youth Services, Youth in Nature and Child Evangelism Fellowship.
For more information, call Sheri at 814-648-2729.