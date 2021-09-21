BROOKVILLE — Preparing for this year’s school musical, the Brookville Area School Board has approved personnel who will be providing music during the show.
This year’s show, “All Shook Up, School Edition, “ will be a tribute to Elvis, featuring a cast of approximately 60 students. The musical will be presented November 18-20, with ticket sales beginning in mid-October.
Approved to play in the pit orchestra were Sarah Hansel, Laura Grabigel, Abby Grabigel, Ron Ramolt and Jonah Hubauer. They will be paid at the BAEA contracted prevailing rate, with a maximum of $300 per person.
Also approved as volunteers for the pit orchestra were Chris Long, Sharon Nesta, Kurt Cessna, Royce Hetrick, Tim Stevenson, Lisa Hummel, Dan Bergman and Rob Heichel.
Personnel
Other personnel matters approved during the meeting were:
• Resignations were accepted from Mandy Leathem, child specific aide at Pinecreek, for personal reasons; and Michael Machusko, custodian at Hickory Grove, to accept other employment.
• Bethany Sebring was hired as a library aide at Hickory Grove with a starting salary of $11.40 per hour, retroactive to August 24.
• Supplemental contracts for three child specific aides were approved for the first semester. Under terms of the current contract, Melissa Bowser, Gayle Kulik and Valerie Bauer will each receive $537.50.
• Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes were retired teachers Linda Barnes and Cheri Keys, both of Brookville.
Finance and policy
• Accepted were donations of $15 from the BAHS Class of 1974 in memory of Ricky Cable and $25 from Gale Wolfe in memory of S. Johnson. Both donations were made to the high school library.
• The board authorized two funding applications. Brittany Nowacki and Kyle Gordon will apply for the second year of The Path to Graduation that provides funds for training and resources at address graduation success. High school principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni will apply for a Friends of Flight 93 scholarship to cover transportation costs for high school students to visit the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville.
• Approved was a contract with Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 for the use of classroom space at Pinecreek School for the 2021-2022 school year.
• Also approved was a three-year contract with Waste Management of Pennsylvania for removal of non-hazardous waste in the district. The monthly collection fee is $3,021.24.
• The board selected as its PSBA candidates Sabrina Backer of Venango County, president; Allison Matthis, Allegheny County, vice president; and Richard Frerichs, Nathan Mains and William LaCoff, trustees.
Visitors
A group of visitors again addressed the board on several issues, including the tentative teachers’ agreement to be approved, the deception of teachers’ unions, Critical Race Theory, civil liabilities of the board, possible alternatives to masking and concerns about the increasing cases of COVID and when will the district return to hybrid/virtual classes.