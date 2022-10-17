Well, another black eye for Redbank Valley High School. This time, it’s much more serious than just bullying. When are these kids (who are almost adults) going to learn there are consequences for their actions?
You know the old adage that a couple bad potatoes can spoil all the rest? I feel strongly the entire football team should have to forfeit their remaining season.
As a retired senior, I have been almost taxed out of my home of 40 years. It makes me sick to know my money goes to help support this school, where kids feel they can do anything to anyone they want to. They have no empathy or compassion for others! Apparently, no morals are being taught at home either. And this is our future?
I have been told by administration that athletes are not favored above other students. Well, I guess we are going to find out!
CATHY HAINES
New Bethlehem