Well, another new year is upon us. Hopefully, it will be better than the last couple. 2020 was a bad one for everyone. In my case, late in the year, I wound up in the hospital with COVID. It took me most of 2021 to deal with some of the lingering effects, mainly balance problems and tiring easily. Needless to say, this curtailed a lot of my outdoor activity. I hope I can get back into it this year.
As corny as it may be, it’s a time to look at some resolutions for the new year. In 1623, John Donne, one of my favorite writers, wrote, “No man is an island entire of itself. Every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.” Martin Luther King Jr. would later state, “We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality; tied in a single garment of destiny.” Although these two brilliant men were separated by hundreds of years, the message they sent us is the same, and that is that we are all in this together. That could not be more true for gunowners, hunters, trappers, bowhunters and target shooters. The biggest favor we could do for the antis is to allow them to divide us. In warfare, sports, relationships, etc., divide and conquer is a favorite tactic.
By now, you are probably wondering where this is heading. It’s really very simple. We must stop bickering among ourselves. A classic example would apply to the notion of banning the AR-15 and similar firearms. I have seen and read where some gunowners have said that nobody needs an AR-15, which, by the way is wrongly labeled as an assault weapon. It doesn’t matter if you need an AR-15. The fact is that, if you are a law-abiding citizen, and want one, the Constitution guarantees you the right to own one. That’s enough. Remember, if they can ban your buddy’s AR-15, it will be just as easy to ban whatever gun or guns you own. That is their goal. To believe otherwise is incredibly naive.
I also find it disturbing when squabbles between archery and firearms hunters erupt. The anti-hunters, who have somewhat slipped into the shadows because of the anti-gunners, are still out there. Whether you use a gun, a bow or a crossbow, we are all hunters. We should resolve to stick together.
Another resolution that every person who enjoys the outdoors should make, and keep, is the cultivation of good landowner relations. No matter what your outdoor activity, you will probably do at least some, if not most, of it on private land. It seems like more and more land is getting posted. In some cases, the owners do this simply because the land is theirs, and they are free to do with it as they choose. Often, though, posting is the result of trash dumping, littering in general and property damage. If someone is nice enough to allow people on their land, they shouldn’t have to clean up after them, repair fences, etc. or suffer the loss of pets or livestock. My buddy and I have come across a lot of stuff, including even toilets and computers, while hunting or trout fishing. I always ask permission to go on someone’s land, even if it is not posted. Disgusting as it may seem, it is also a good idea to take along a garbage bag and pick up at least some of the trash you find.
An obvious resolution refers to safety. Most of us are already safety conscious, but we need to refresh ourselves every now and then. Look at the incident involving actor Alec Baldwin. Of course, he blames a gun malfunction, among other things, but we all know that it was just careless mishandling of a firearm.
Above all, resolve to have as much outdoor fun as you can. Life is short, and meant to be enjoyed. Have a great 2022.