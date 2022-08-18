BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will present the 16th annual Antique Firearms and Indian Artifact Show on Saturday, September 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Take the family and explore two buildings with over 100 tables of exhibitors and vendors from across the state.
The firearms building emphasizes 19th century western Pennsylvania gunsmiths and includes accouterments, antique and modern rifle recreations of both flint and percussion rifles with many for sale.
The archaeological building will present some of the finest privately held collections of prehistoric and historic Native American artifacts from this region. Items for display and sale will include flint tools and points, ground stone items, pipes, beadwork, pottery and publications.
Experts in both buildings will be available throughout the day to answer questions about your interests and provide free evaluation and identification of rifles or artifacts brought in by the public.
Enjoy the food concession and other events through the day, including special raffles, children’s activities, primitive games, flint-knapping demonstrations and the popular atlatl throw. The atlatl is an ancient hunting weapon that preceded the bow and arrow. It is a spear-throwing device, which is essentially a stick with a handle on one end and a hook that engages a light spear or “dart” on the other. The flipping motion of the atlatl propels the dart much faster and farther than if launched by hand alone. Everyone can to try their hand with the help of our instructors.
Admission for this event is $7 for adults and free to children 16 and under. For table reservations or additional information, call the History Center at 814-849-0077 or email Ken Burkett at kburkett-jchc@windstream.net.