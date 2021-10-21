(The Center Square) – The application process for Pennsylvania’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) opened Monday.
Department of Human Services acting Secretary Meg Snead and Public Utility Commission Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille encouraged “vulnerable” residents – including seniors, low income families with children and those with disabilities – to apply for assistance on their heating bills as temperatures drop.
The application process has been extended for this season and is open from Oct. 18 until May 6, 2022. The program is federally funded and administered by the DHS.
“Nobody should ever have to worry that their heat will be shut off during the coldest and darkest months of the year,” Snead said. “As winter approaches and we prepare to spend even more time indoors, these bills are only going to get more expensive.”
The income limit for the program is 150% of the poverty level, or a gross annual income of $39,750 for a family of four. During last winter, DHS distributed $84.9 million in direct bill assistance to more than 303,000 households. Residents can apply for benefits online at: https://www.compass.state.pa.us/