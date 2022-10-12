BROOKVILLE – “Trails, Traders and Forts” in the Franklin area will be the topic of a presentation at the Friday, Oct. 21 meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology in Brookville.
From 1700 to 1800, the confluence of French Creek and the Allegheny River was a center of focus for four different nations: Native Americans, France, Great Britain and America.
Bill Black, an avocational archaeologist and president of the Venango Chapter 30, will highlight his studies of the Franklin forts and their influence on early settlement and trade at the North Fork meeting at the Presbyterian Church Education Building in Brookville at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21.
The program looks at the historic changes through a lens of territorial disputes, material exchange and some of the individuals who made Venango their home.
The event is free and the public is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Ken Burkett at (814) 849-0077.