BROOKVILLE – “ArchaeologyX and the Search for the First Americans” will be presented at the Nov. 19 meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology in Brookville.
The oldest dated Native American presence in Western Pennsylvania goes back to approximately 14,000 BC. Finding sites this old however is not easy and usually requires a deep testing of stratified soils which is difficult by hand. Brian Fritz, principal archaeological investigator for Quemahoning LLC, has recently been involved with designing and testing a new invention called the Paleo Digger that utilizes specialized power equipment to easily deep test such sites.
At the upcoming meeting, Fritz will present a program “ArchaeologyX and the Search for the First Americans” where he will discuss how this operation functions and how it can be used for identifying early sites along the major watersheds in Pennsylvania.
The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Education Building, located at the corner of Main and White Street in Brookville. The program is free and the public is invited.
For more information, contact Ken Burkett at (814) 849-0077.