Archery deer season opens today, Oct. 1, for hunters across Pennsylvania.
The statewide season runs until Nov. 18, including one Sunday, Nov. 13. A late archery season comes back in from Dec. 26 to Jan. 16, 2023.
Archery hunters may use long, recurve or compound bows, or crossbows. Bows must have a draw weight of at least 35 pounds; crossbows must have a minimum draw weight of 125 pounds, according to the Game Commission.
The Tri-County Weekend is encouraging successful hunters in our readership area to submit photos of their buck harvests. Please include the name, age (if a junior) and hometown of the hunter, number of points and general area where the buck was taken. Email photos to: outdoors@thecourierexpress.com
Good luck, and stay safe.
— Ben Destefan, editor