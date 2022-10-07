Not unlike most professions, it takes hockey players time to find their niche. For the supremely talented, maybe that process requires days, hours or minutes. For others, it’s often longer.
While Josh Archibald was a Hobey Baker Award finalist at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, occasionally skating on a line with Jake Guentzel, it has taken Archibald some time to figure out how to best impact a game.
That said, the timing may be right for the Penguins, who could use someone like Archibald on their fourth line. Brought back this offseason on a one-year, $900,000 contract, Archibald remains in contention for a spot in Pittsburgh’s opening night lineup.
“He’s a great energy guy,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “He skates really well. He brings a ton of speed. He’s got a physical edge to his game. He’s good on the forecheck. I think he’s one of those guys who can help us build and sustain momentum with the way he plays.”
The Penguins selected Archibald in the sixth round (174th overall) of the 2011 NHL draft, and he debuted on March 5, 2016. Archibald was technically with the Penguins when they won the Stanley Cup in 2017 and left when former general manager Jim Rutherford included him in a trade package for goaltender Michael Leighton that December.
Archibald said he decided to re-sign with the Penguins after a handful of years away due to his family situation: having kids and knowing what he’ll be getting in Pittsburgh. It would also stand to reason that he recognized a need for quality penalty killing and for someone to agitate some while playing in a depth role.
“I love the people here,” Archibald said. “I basically grew up becoming a pro with some of these guys, so it’s been a lot of fun. My family and I had to decide what was best for all of us, and I think this made the most sense. We were really excited to come back. It’s a great opportunity.”
As much as he loved Pittsburgh, the trade to Arizona turned out to be really good for Archibald, who capitalized on the abundance of playing time by setting careers highs with 12 goals and 22 points in 68 games in 2018-19.
However, the Coyotes chose not to tender Archibald a qualifying offer, and he signed a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers, where he occasionally skated with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
It went well, too. At the time the NHL shut down for the pandemic, Archibald had 12 goals and 21 points in 62 games, the 5-foot-10, 176-pounder relying on his speed and willingness to mix it up.
Archibald has also long taken pride in the penalty kill and averaged more than two minutes per game in short-handed situations from 2019-21.
“I just want to play my game and contribute as much as I can,” said Archibald, who accumulated 518 hits from 2018-21. (For context, Jack Johnson led the Penguins with 416 hits during that stretch.)
Archibald’s willingness to use his legs and throw his body around is something Sullivan noted earlier in the preseason, the comment framed around how Archibald has discovered what he has to do to make a living in the NHL.
“He has a more mature game,” Sullivan said. “He knows the type of player that he needs to be to help a team have success.”
It’s a curious path how Archibald wound up back with the Penguins, one that doesn’t necessarily include a steep drop-off in play but is more centered around medical reasons related to COVID-19.
During the pandemic, Archibald — who’s unvaccinated and had to receive a medical exemption to cross the Canadian border — was diagnosed with a heart condition (myocarditis) after contracting the virus.
The entire issue limited Archibald to just eight games, down from an average of about 85% of his team’s contests over the past three seasons while sending the Saskatchewan native into free agency with a less-than-sparkling recent resume.
But as the Penguins have shaped their fourth line, sending Drew O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and losing Radim Zohorna on waivers, Archibald has remained. Should Teddy Blueger return from an upper-body injury by Thursday, it would theoretically leave Archibald in competition with Ryan Poehling and youngster Sam Poulin for the final forward spot.
Seems on a Penguins team that would like to be a little meaner, one that values speed and could probably use guys familiar with jumping up in the lineup, Archibald and his understanding of who he has become as a player offers a valuable fit.
“He makes us harder to play against,” Sullivan said. “He can bring a ton of energy to our team.”
Blueger’s next step
Teddy Blueger (upper-body) was on the ice Friday at PPG Paints Arena, joining an optional morning skate in a non-contact capacity. Sullivan said the hope is for Blueger to start absorbing contact at some point during the four days of practices (starting Sunday) that lead up to opening night.