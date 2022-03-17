TOWN & COUNTRY

Division 1

Goodfellas;15;9

Frank's Pizza;15;9

Clarkboyz Garage;12;12

Salada Plumbing;11;13

Nosker Ins.;9;15

Division 2

Napoli's Pizza;13;11

DuBois Granite;12;12

Brian's Four;11;13

Dunlap Lawn & Garden;11;13

Wolfpack;11;13

Top Weekly Series

Cam Tilson Jr.;712

Bob Penvose;688

Jake Smithro;678

Top Weekly Games

Cam Tilson Jr.;268

Shawn Gregory;265

Cody Wolfe;258

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

Lucky Strike;23;5

Seniors;19;9

4 Pins;17;11

Teddie Bears;14;14

A&B's;11;17

Men''s Top Weekly Series

Jeff Krach;648

Robert Micale;641

Nick Kuntz;613

Men's Top Weekly Games

Nick Kuntz;242

Jeff Krach;235

Robert Micale;217

Women's Top Weekly Series

Ashley Hallowell;482

Kim Krach;454

Klara Reynolds;434

Mary Narvey;434

Women's Top Weekly Games

Kim Krach;194

Ashley Hallowell;179

Elisabeth Schaeffer;171

SPORTSMANS

Division A

DuBois EMS;26.5;13.5

DuBois Lanes;24;16

Woodsplitters;18;22

4 Horsemen;16;24

Top Weekly Series

Kevin Freas;703

Jackie Mitskavch;681

Tim Oswalt;681

Top Weekly Games

Kevin Freas;258

Creed Knepp;257

Tim Oswalt;252

Division B

Arc Restaurants;28;12

Eagles 4454;23;17

KMI;15.5;24.5

Alley Katz;9;31

Top Weekly Series

Will Wayne;719

Rich Petriilo;656

Rich Pothoven;623

Top Weekly Games

Will Wayne;279

Rich Pothoven;267

Rich Petrillo;235

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Second Strike;19;5

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;16;8

DJCPA Enterprises;14;10

Strosky's Garage;11;13

Shawnee Cornhole;6;18

Opem Flow;6;18

Top Weekly Series

Layton Yarus;736

Brandon Smith;699

Brandon Orsich;686

Top Weekly Games

Andy Werner;299

Cam Tilson;280

Tyler McIntosh;269

LITTS CLUB

Division 1

Pin Knockers;27;13

Friendship Hose Co. #2;26.5;13.5

Boyz R' Back;21;19

5 Guys;18.5;21.5

The Floorshow;16;24

Hosers;8;32

Top Weekly Series

Joe Swisher;691

Chuck Dietz;610

Don Connor;594

Top Weekly Games

Joe Swisher;247

Gary Vida;246

Joe Swisher;241

Division B

Big O;31.5;8.5

King Pins;29;11

Moose Knuckles 2;21;19

Gary & Sons;20;20

Joe's Tux Shop;17;23

Lithuanian Lightning;17;23

Strikers;12;28

BEAVERMEADOW

Treasure Chest;32.5;7.5

Four Turtles;24;16

Buccaneers;23.5;16.5

Flowers;23;17

Coral Reefs;20;20

Capt. Kidds;19;21

Bimini Babes;18;22

Caribbeans;18;22

Barracudas;13;27

Flamingos;9;31

Top Weekly Series

Sherry Wolfgang;494

Peggy Weible;492

Mary Reed;471

Top Weekly Games

Sherry Wolfgang;189

Peggy Weible;185

Mary Reed;183

CLOVERLEAF

Pro Cam Tech;33;11

Cowans;32.5;11.5

S&T Bank;22;22

Dick's Cleaning;18.5;25.5

322 Kutsel Auto;16;28

Steeple Furniture;10;34

Top Weekly Series

Tracy Shenkle;553

Kellie Pompeii;488

Brenda Armagost;484

Top Weekly Games

Tracy Shenkle;197

Tracy Shenkle;192

Marian Douthit;186

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Weight Losers;27.5;16.5

Tumblers;26;18

Jumping Jacks;24.5;19.5

Sprinters;22;22

Walkers;19;25

Dumb Bells;13;31

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;514

Mary Segerberg;499

Renie Narvey;461

Top Weekly Games

Renie Narvey;185

Michelle Buskirk;181

Mary Segerberg;174

