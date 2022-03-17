TOWN & COUNTRY
Division 1
Goodfellas;15;9
Frank's Pizza;15;9
Clarkboyz Garage;12;12
Salada Plumbing;11;13
Nosker Ins.;9;15
Division 2
Napoli's Pizza;13;11
DuBois Granite;12;12
Brian's Four;11;13
Dunlap Lawn & Garden;11;13
Wolfpack;11;13
Top Weekly Series
Cam Tilson Jr.;712
Bob Penvose;688
Jake Smithro;678
Top Weekly Games
Cam Tilson Jr.;268
Shawn Gregory;265
Cody Wolfe;258
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
Lucky Strike;23;5
Seniors;19;9
4 Pins;17;11
Teddie Bears;14;14
A&B's;11;17
Men''s Top Weekly Series
Jeff Krach;648
Robert Micale;641
Nick Kuntz;613
Men's Top Weekly Games
Nick Kuntz;242
Jeff Krach;235
Robert Micale;217
Women's Top Weekly Series
Ashley Hallowell;482
Kim Krach;454
Klara Reynolds;434
Mary Narvey;434
Women's Top Weekly Games
Kim Krach;194
Ashley Hallowell;179
Elisabeth Schaeffer;171
SPORTSMANS
Division A
DuBois EMS;26.5;13.5
DuBois Lanes;24;16
Woodsplitters;18;22
4 Horsemen;16;24
Top Weekly Series
Kevin Freas;703
Jackie Mitskavch;681
Tim Oswalt;681
Top Weekly Games
Kevin Freas;258
Creed Knepp;257
Tim Oswalt;252
Division B
Arc Restaurants;28;12
Eagles 4454;23;17
KMI;15.5;24.5
Alley Katz;9;31
Top Weekly Series
Will Wayne;719
Rich Petriilo;656
Rich Pothoven;623
Top Weekly Games
Will Wayne;279
Rich Pothoven;267
Rich Petrillo;235
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Second Strike;19;5
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;16;8
DJCPA Enterprises;14;10
Strosky's Garage;11;13
Shawnee Cornhole;6;18
Opem Flow;6;18
Top Weekly Series
Layton Yarus;736
Brandon Smith;699
Brandon Orsich;686
Top Weekly Games
Andy Werner;299
Cam Tilson;280
Tyler McIntosh;269
LITTS CLUB
Division 1
Pin Knockers;27;13
Friendship Hose Co. #2;26.5;13.5
Boyz R' Back;21;19
5 Guys;18.5;21.5
The Floorshow;16;24
Hosers;8;32
Top Weekly Series
Joe Swisher;691
Chuck Dietz;610
Don Connor;594
Top Weekly Games
Joe Swisher;247
Gary Vida;246
Joe Swisher;241
Division B
Big O;31.5;8.5
King Pins;29;11
Moose Knuckles 2;21;19
Gary & Sons;20;20
Joe's Tux Shop;17;23
Lithuanian Lightning;17;23
Strikers;12;28
BEAVERMEADOW
Treasure Chest;32.5;7.5
Four Turtles;24;16
Buccaneers;23.5;16.5
Flowers;23;17
Coral Reefs;20;20
Capt. Kidds;19;21
Bimini Babes;18;22
Caribbeans;18;22
Barracudas;13;27
Flamingos;9;31
Top Weekly Series
Sherry Wolfgang;494
Peggy Weible;492
Mary Reed;471
Top Weekly Games
Sherry Wolfgang;189
Peggy Weible;185
Mary Reed;183
CLOVERLEAF
Pro Cam Tech;33;11
Cowans;32.5;11.5
S&T Bank;22;22
Dick's Cleaning;18.5;25.5
322 Kutsel Auto;16;28
Steeple Furniture;10;34
Top Weekly Series
Tracy Shenkle;553
Kellie Pompeii;488
Brenda Armagost;484
Top Weekly Games
Tracy Shenkle;197
Tracy Shenkle;192
Marian Douthit;186
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Weight Losers;27.5;16.5
Tumblers;26;18
Jumping Jacks;24.5;19.5
Sprinters;22;22
Walkers;19;25
Dumb Bells;13;31
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;514
Mary Segerberg;499
Renie Narvey;461
Top Weekly Games
Renie Narvey;185
Michelle Buskirk;181
Mary Segerberg;174