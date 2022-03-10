DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Carpet Spa;24;16

Brightstone Realty;23;17

Frank's Pizza;22;18

Aunt Mildred;11;27

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;540

Peggy Weible;511

Karen Perry;465

Top Weekly Games

Peggy Weible;211

Cherie Naugle;196

Karen Perry;179

SPORTSMANS

Division A

DuBois EMS;23.5;12.5

DuBois Lanes;21;15

Woodsplitters;17;19

4 Horsemen;14;22

Top Weekly Series

Brandon Orsich;734

Jackie Mitskavich;710

Gary Knight;693

Shane Frantz;693

Top Weekly Games

Brandon Orsich;267

Jackie Mitskavich;259

Scott Orcutt;258

Division B

ARC Restaurants;24;12

Eagles 4454;22;14

KMI;13.5;22.5

Alley Katz;9;27

Top Weekly Series

Nate Dennis Sr.;710

Tim Dennis;704

Dan Overholser;645

Top Weekly Games

Rich Pothoven;268

Dan Overholser;254

Tim Dennis;247

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

Lucky Strike;19;5

Seniors;15;9

4 Pins;14;10

Teddie Bears;13;11

A&B's;11;13

Mens Top Weekly Series

Robert Micale;684

Jeff Krach;681

Christopher Dunworth;600

Mens Top Weekly Games

Robert Micale;249

Jeff Krach;244

Christopher Dunworth;225

Womens Top Weekly Series

Kim Krach;510

Ashley Hallowell;507

Trudy Hallowell;495

Womens Top Weekly Games

Kim Krach;199

Ashley Hallowell;182

Trudy Hallowell;178

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Weight Losers;27.5;12.5

Tumblers;22;18

Jumping Jacks;20.5;19.5

Walkers;19;21

Sprinters;18;22

Dumb Bells;13;27

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;513

Taeng Shaffer;479

Peggy Weible;470

Top Weekly Games

Taeng Shaffer;185

Michelle Buskirk;182

Peggy Weible;180

BEAVER MEADOW

Treasure Chest;28.5;7.5

Flowers;23;13

Four Turtles;22;14

Buccaneers;19.5;16.5

Coral Reefs;18;18

Caribbeans;17;19

Capt. Kidds;16;20

Bimini Babes;14;22

Barracudas;13;23

Flamingos;9;27

Top Weekly Series

Peggy Weible;522

Mary Reuschel;497

Sherry Wolfgang;469

Top Weekly Games

Peggy Weible;210

Stacey Kirk;185

Debbie Mohney;182

BEELINER

Highway Equipment;34;10

Jim's Atlantic;28;16

Murrays Freightliner;27;17

Frank's Pizza;22;22

Sandy Club;18;26

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;591

Debbie Muth;504

Jendi Schwab;469

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;215

Jendi Schwab;199

Debbie Muth;195

CLOVERLEAF

Pro Cam Tech;29;11

Cowans;28.5;11.5

S&T Bank;19;21

Dick's Cleaning;18.5;21.5

322 Kutsel Auto;15;25

Steeple Furniture;10;30

Top Weekly Series

Marian Douthit;546

Kay Kurtz;540

Patty Miller;526

Top Weekly Games

Kay Kurtz;210

Patty Miller;203

Marian Douthit;186

TOWN & COUNTRY

Division 1

Goodfellas;14;6

Frank's Pizza;11;9

Clarkboyz Garage;9;11

Salada Plumbing;8;12

Nosker Ins.;8;12

Division 2

Dunlap Lawn & Garden;11;9

Napolis Pizza;10;10

Brians Four;10;10

Wolfpack;10;10

DuBois Granite;9;11

Top Weekly Series

Ray Reed;718

Tim Oswalt;709

Cody Wolfe;696

Top Weekly Games

Cody Wolfe;279

John Hilliard;277

Tim Oswalt;265

LITTS CLUB

Division 1

Friendship Hose Co. #2;26.5;9.5

Pin Knockers;26;10

Boyz R' Back;21;15

5 Guys;17.5;18.5

The Floorshow;13;23

Hosers;8;28

Top Weekly Series

Chuck Dietz;698

Josh Inzana;677

Joe Swisher;613

Top Weekly Games

Josh Inzana;263

Chuck Dietz;256

Chuck Dietz;247

Division 2

Big O;28.5;7.5

King Pins;25;11

Moose Knuckles2;20;16

Gary & Sons;16;20

Joe's Tux Shop;16;20

Lithuanian Lightning;13;23

Strikers;9;27

Top Weekly Series

Jeff Sedor;720

Jake Foradori;673

Carl Haymaker;654

Top Weekly Games

Jeff Sedor;297

Jake Foradori;266

Carl Haymaker;245

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Second Strike;16;4

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;12;8

DJCPA Enterprises;11;9

Strosky's Garage;10;10

Shawnee Cornhole;6;14

Open Flow;5;15

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Shannon;776

Ryan Mitskavich;739

Ray Reed;709

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Shannon;275

Layton Yarus;268

Ryan Mitskavich;267

DUBOIS JUNIORS

DuBois Boys;28;4

Mac Roy;25;7

Umizoomi;22;10

Hats;17;15

The Gummy Bears;17;15

Split Ends;15;17

Double A;15;17

The Three Muskateers;13;19

8-Bit Bowlers;13;19

Turkey Thugs;12;20

Mooney Bros. Auto 2;10;22

Boys Top Weekly Series

Logan Anderson;578

Mathue Volpe;531

Andrew McIntosh;529

Boys Top Weekly Games

Logan Anderson;230

Mathue Volpe;224

John Hiles;212

Girls Top Weekly Series

Melia Mitskavich;717

Makayla Nicastro;657

Amanda Decker;603

Girls Top Weekly Games

Melia Mitskavich;269

Makayla Nicastro;233

Amanda Decker;204

DUBOIS BANTAMS

Flintstones;26;6

3 Amigas;22;10

Ball Breakers;21;11

The Girlz;21;11

Ghee's Gang;20;12

Bowling Brothers;18;14

Roys;12;20

Mooney Bros. Auto Jrs.;8;24

Rowdy Racers;8;24

Boys Top Weekly Series

Sam Ruscitti;397

Travis Hess;386

Brevynn Martini;378

Boys Top Weekly Games

Travis Hess;150

Sam Ruscitti;148

Gary Crawford;135

Girls Top Weekly Series

Alyson Ruscitti;449

Capri Weyand;401

Chloe Hamilton;281

Girls Top Weekly Games

Capri Weyand;176

Alyson Ruscitti;163

Chloe Hamilton;104

