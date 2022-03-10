DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Carpet Spa;24;16
Brightstone Realty;23;17
Frank's Pizza;22;18
Aunt Mildred;11;27
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;540
Peggy Weible;511
Karen Perry;465
Top Weekly Games
Peggy Weible;211
Cherie Naugle;196
Karen Perry;179
SPORTSMANS
Division A
DuBois EMS;23.5;12.5
DuBois Lanes;21;15
Woodsplitters;17;19
4 Horsemen;14;22
Top Weekly Series
Brandon Orsich;734
Jackie Mitskavich;710
Gary Knight;693
Shane Frantz;693
Top Weekly Games
Brandon Orsich;267
Jackie Mitskavich;259
Scott Orcutt;258
Division B
ARC Restaurants;24;12
Eagles 4454;22;14
KMI;13.5;22.5
Alley Katz;9;27
Top Weekly Series
Nate Dennis Sr.;710
Tim Dennis;704
Dan Overholser;645
Top Weekly Games
Rich Pothoven;268
Dan Overholser;254
Tim Dennis;247
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
Lucky Strike;19;5
Seniors;15;9
4 Pins;14;10
Teddie Bears;13;11
A&B's;11;13
Mens Top Weekly Series
Robert Micale;684
Jeff Krach;681
Christopher Dunworth;600
Mens Top Weekly Games
Robert Micale;249
Jeff Krach;244
Christopher Dunworth;225
Womens Top Weekly Series
Kim Krach;510
Ashley Hallowell;507
Trudy Hallowell;495
Womens Top Weekly Games
Kim Krach;199
Ashley Hallowell;182
Trudy Hallowell;178
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Weight Losers;27.5;12.5
Tumblers;22;18
Jumping Jacks;20.5;19.5
Walkers;19;21
Sprinters;18;22
Dumb Bells;13;27
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;513
Taeng Shaffer;479
Peggy Weible;470
Top Weekly Games
Taeng Shaffer;185
Michelle Buskirk;182
Peggy Weible;180
BEAVER MEADOW
Treasure Chest;28.5;7.5
Flowers;23;13
Four Turtles;22;14
Buccaneers;19.5;16.5
Coral Reefs;18;18
Caribbeans;17;19
Capt. Kidds;16;20
Bimini Babes;14;22
Barracudas;13;23
Flamingos;9;27
Top Weekly Series
Peggy Weible;522
Mary Reuschel;497
Sherry Wolfgang;469
Top Weekly Games
Peggy Weible;210
Stacey Kirk;185
Debbie Mohney;182
BEELINER
Highway Equipment;34;10
Jim's Atlantic;28;16
Murrays Freightliner;27;17
Frank's Pizza;22;22
Sandy Club;18;26
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;591
Debbie Muth;504
Jendi Schwab;469
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;215
Jendi Schwab;199
Debbie Muth;195
CLOVERLEAF
Pro Cam Tech;29;11
Cowans;28.5;11.5
S&T Bank;19;21
Dick's Cleaning;18.5;21.5
322 Kutsel Auto;15;25
Steeple Furniture;10;30
Top Weekly Series
Marian Douthit;546
Kay Kurtz;540
Patty Miller;526
Top Weekly Games
Kay Kurtz;210
Patty Miller;203
Marian Douthit;186
TOWN & COUNTRY
Division 1
Goodfellas;14;6
Frank's Pizza;11;9
Clarkboyz Garage;9;11
Salada Plumbing;8;12
Nosker Ins.;8;12
Division 2
Dunlap Lawn & Garden;11;9
Napolis Pizza;10;10
Brians Four;10;10
Wolfpack;10;10
DuBois Granite;9;11
Top Weekly Series
Ray Reed;718
Tim Oswalt;709
Cody Wolfe;696
Top Weekly Games
Cody Wolfe;279
John Hilliard;277
Tim Oswalt;265
LITTS CLUB
Division 1
Friendship Hose Co. #2;26.5;9.5
Pin Knockers;26;10
Boyz R' Back;21;15
5 Guys;17.5;18.5
The Floorshow;13;23
Hosers;8;28
Top Weekly Series
Chuck Dietz;698
Josh Inzana;677
Joe Swisher;613
Top Weekly Games
Josh Inzana;263
Chuck Dietz;256
Chuck Dietz;247
Division 2
Big O;28.5;7.5
King Pins;25;11
Moose Knuckles2;20;16
Gary & Sons;16;20
Joe's Tux Shop;16;20
Lithuanian Lightning;13;23
Strikers;9;27
Top Weekly Series
Jeff Sedor;720
Jake Foradori;673
Carl Haymaker;654
Top Weekly Games
Jeff Sedor;297
Jake Foradori;266
Carl Haymaker;245
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Second Strike;16;4
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;12;8
DJCPA Enterprises;11;9
Strosky's Garage;10;10
Shawnee Cornhole;6;14
Open Flow;5;15
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Shannon;776
Ryan Mitskavich;739
Ray Reed;709
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Shannon;275
Layton Yarus;268
Ryan Mitskavich;267
DUBOIS JUNIORS
DuBois Boys;28;4
Mac Roy;25;7
Umizoomi;22;10
Hats;17;15
The Gummy Bears;17;15
Split Ends;15;17
Double A;15;17
The Three Muskateers;13;19
8-Bit Bowlers;13;19
Turkey Thugs;12;20
Mooney Bros. Auto 2;10;22
Boys Top Weekly Series
Logan Anderson;578
Mathue Volpe;531
Andrew McIntosh;529
Boys Top Weekly Games
Logan Anderson;230
Mathue Volpe;224
John Hiles;212
Girls Top Weekly Series
Melia Mitskavich;717
Makayla Nicastro;657
Amanda Decker;603
Girls Top Weekly Games
Melia Mitskavich;269
Makayla Nicastro;233
Amanda Decker;204
DUBOIS BANTAMS
Flintstones;26;6
3 Amigas;22;10
Ball Breakers;21;11
The Girlz;21;11
Ghee's Gang;20;12
Bowling Brothers;18;14
Roys;12;20
Mooney Bros. Auto Jrs.;8;24
Rowdy Racers;8;24
Boys Top Weekly Series
Sam Ruscitti;397
Travis Hess;386
Brevynn Martini;378
Boys Top Weekly Games
Travis Hess;150
Sam Ruscitti;148
Gary Crawford;135
Girls Top Weekly Series
Alyson Ruscitti;449
Capri Weyand;401
Chloe Hamilton;281
Girls Top Weekly Games
Capri Weyand;176
Alyson Ruscitti;163
Chloe Hamilton;104