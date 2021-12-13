TOWN & COUNTRY
Division 1
Goodfellas;8;4
Salada Plumbing;8;4
Frank's Pizza;8;4
Clarkboyz Garage;8;4
Nosker Ins.;2;10
Division 2
Napoli's Pizza;7;5
Brian's Four;5;7
DuBois Granite;5;7
Wolfpack;5;7
Dunlap Lawn & Garden;4;8
Top Weekly Series
Cam Tilson Jr.;731
Zack Good;700
John Averill;679
Top Weekly Games
Zack Good;274
Bob Guadagno;257
Cam Tilson Jr.;255
GOLD LEAGUE
Kutsel's Auto;20;4
Mowrey Plumbing;19;5
Charlie's Pub;16.5;7.5
Fat Kid's;13;11
Nedza Funeral Home;12;12
Dan's Pro Sho;7.5;16.5
DuBois Lanes;7;17
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Shannon;724
Scott Mowrey;681
Cam Tilson Jr.;672
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Shannon;266
Scott Mowrey;240
Cam Tilson Jr.;238
SPORTSMANS
Division A
4 Horsemen;36.5;19.5
DuBois Lanes;29.5;26.5
Woodsplitters;28.5;27.5
DuBois EMS;24;32
Top Weekly Series
Jackie Mitskavich;717
Derel Marshall;714
Ryan Mitskavich;704
Top Weekly Games
Scott Orcutt;277
Shane Frantz;276
Ryan Mitskavich;269
Division B
KMI;32;24
Arc Restaurants;29;27
Eagles 4454;25;31
Alley Katz;19.5;36.5
Top Weekly Series
Tim Dennis;712
Dan Overholser;665
Rich Pothoven;648
Top Weekly Games
Tim Dennis;279
Rich Petrillo;248
Dan Overholser;247
OWENS-BROCKWAY
4 Spares and an Old Man;51.5;17.5
OAC;40;29
Randy's Raiders;36.5;32.5
Suig's Warriors;33.5;35.5
Mancini's Maulers;31;38
Flintstones;14.5;54.5
Top Weekly Series
Jeff Sedor;666
Chris Buskirk;647
Keith Jones;613
Top Weekly Games
Carl Haymaker;244
Keith Jones;239
Jamie Wood;237
Jeff Sedor;237
DUBOIS JUNIORS
Umizoomi;24;8
Mooney Bros. Auto 2;22;10
Mac Roy;21.5;10.5
Turkey Thugs;19;13
The Three Musketeers;18;14
Hats;18;14
8-Bit Bowlers;16.5;15.5
The Gummy Bears;16;16
Team 5;12;20
Split Ends;12;20
DuBois Boys;9;32
Boys Top Weekly Series
Mathue Volpe;648
Andrew McIntosh;535
Jacob McIntosh;515
Top Weekly Games
Mathue Volpe;244
Jacob McIntosh;215
A.J. Bickerstaff;183
Girls Top Weekly Series
Melia Mitskavich;695
Amanda Decker;682
Makayla Nicastro;572
Top Weekly Games
Makayla Nicastro;248
Melia Mitskavich;238
Amanda Decker;237
Top Weekly Series
XX
Top Weekly Games
xxxx
Top Weekly Series
XX
Top Weekly Games
Top Weekly Series
XX
Top Weekly Games
xxxx
Top Weekly Series
XX
Top Weekly Games
Top Weekly Series
XX
Top Weekly Games
xxxx
Top Weekly Series
XX
Top Weekly Games
Top Weekly Series
XX
Top Weekly Games
xxxx
Top Weekly Series
XX
Top Weekly Games