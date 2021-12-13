TOWN & COUNTRY

Division 1

Goodfellas;8;4

Salada Plumbing;8;4

Frank's Pizza;8;4

Clarkboyz Garage;8;4

Nosker Ins.;2;10

Division 2

Napoli's Pizza;7;5

Brian's Four;5;7

DuBois Granite;5;7

Wolfpack;5;7

Dunlap Lawn & Garden;4;8

Top Weekly Series

Cam Tilson Jr.;731

Zack Good;700

John Averill;679

Top Weekly Games

Zack Good;274

Bob Guadagno;257

Cam Tilson Jr.;255

GOLD LEAGUE

Kutsel's Auto;20;4

Mowrey Plumbing;19;5

Charlie's Pub;16.5;7.5

Fat Kid's;13;11

Nedza Funeral Home;12;12

Dan's Pro Sho;7.5;16.5

DuBois Lanes;7;17

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Shannon;724

Scott Mowrey;681

Cam Tilson Jr.;672

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Shannon;266

Scott Mowrey;240

Cam Tilson Jr.;238

SPORTSMANS

Division A

4 Horsemen;36.5;19.5

DuBois Lanes;29.5;26.5

Woodsplitters;28.5;27.5

DuBois EMS;24;32

Top Weekly Series

Jackie Mitskavich;717

Derel Marshall;714

Ryan Mitskavich;704

Top Weekly Games

Scott Orcutt;277

Shane Frantz;276

Ryan Mitskavich;269

Division B

KMI;32;24

Arc Restaurants;29;27

Eagles 4454;25;31

Alley Katz;19.5;36.5

Top Weekly Series

Tim Dennis;712

Dan Overholser;665

Rich Pothoven;648

Top Weekly Games

Tim Dennis;279

Rich Petrillo;248

Dan Overholser;247

OWENS-BROCKWAY

4 Spares and an Old Man;51.5;17.5

OAC;40;29

Randy's Raiders;36.5;32.5

Suig's Warriors;33.5;35.5

Mancini's Maulers;31;38

Flintstones;14.5;54.5

Top Weekly Series

Jeff Sedor;666

Chris Buskirk;647

Keith Jones;613

Top Weekly Games

Carl Haymaker;244

Keith Jones;239

Jamie Wood;237

Jeff Sedor;237

DUBOIS JUNIORS

Umizoomi;24;8

Mooney Bros. Auto 2;22;10

Mac Roy;21.5;10.5

Turkey Thugs;19;13

The Three Musketeers;18;14

Hats;18;14

8-Bit Bowlers;16.5;15.5

The Gummy Bears;16;16

Team 5;12;20

Split Ends;12;20

DuBois Boys;9;32

Boys Top Weekly Series

Mathue Volpe;648

Andrew McIntosh;535

Jacob McIntosh;515

Top Weekly Games

Mathue Volpe;244

Jacob McIntosh;215

A.J. Bickerstaff;183

Girls Top Weekly Series

Melia Mitskavich;695

Amanda Decker;682

Makayla Nicastro;572

Top Weekly Games

Makayla Nicastro;248

Melia Mitskavich;238

Amanda Decker;237

