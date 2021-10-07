DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Aunt Mildred's;10;6

Frank's Pizza;10;6

Brightstone Realty;6;10

Carept Spa;6;10

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;527

Marilyn Busatto;457

Peggy Weible;438

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;209

Marilyn Busatto;169

Sansra Irvin;158

TOWN & COUNTRY

Division 1

Frank's Pizza;14;2

Salada Plumbing;11.5;4.5

Goodfellas;8.5;7.5

Clark Boyz Garage;7;9

Nosker Ins.;4;12

Division 2

Napoli's Pizza;10;6

Wolfpack;9;7

Cresco Labs;8;8

Brian's Four;5;11

DuBois Granite;3;13

Top Weekly Series

Tom Cornelio;648

Dalton Doverspike;640

Kyle Stoddard;637

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Stoddard;259

Dalton Doverspike;247

Tim Oswalt;226

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Shawnee Cornhole;9.5;6.5

Second Strike;9.5;6.5

Tom's Team;9;7

Open Flow;8;8

Strosky's Garage;6;10

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;6;10

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Shannon;731

Andy Werner;667

Kevin Greas;663

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Shannon;279

Brandon Smith;268

Brandon Orsich;260

OWENS BROCKWAY

Flintstones;53.5;38.5

Suigs Warriors;49.5;42.5

Mancini's Maulers;49;43

Randy's Raiders;47;45

OAC;39;53

4 Spares and an Old Man;38;54

Top Weekly Series

Scott Mowrey;743

Jamie Wood;723

Jeff Sedor;661

Top Weekly Games

Scott Mowrey;265

Jeff Sedor;247

Jamie Wood;245

Keith Jones;245

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

Teddie Bears;10;2

Krach;8;4

4 Pins;6;6

Hallowell;6;6

A&B's;6;6

Men's Top Weekly Series

Jeff Krach;704

Christopher Dunworth;594

Robert Micale;563

Men's Top Weekly Games

Christopher Dunworth;288

Jeff Krach;259

Robert Micale;230

Women's Top Weekly Series

Trudy Hallowell;448

Carissa Micale;415

Sarah Burns;404

Women's Top Weekly Games

Carissa Micale;174

Trudy Hallowell; 161

Kim Krach;147

Laurie Dunworth;147

Sarah Burns;147

SPORTSMANS

Division A

4 Horsemen;12;4

DuBois EMS;10;6

DuBois Lanes;6.5;9.5

Woodsplitters;6.5;9.5

Top Weekly Series

Derek Marshall;726

Ryan Mitskavich;676

Jim Mills;663

Top Weekly Games

John Hilliard;266

Jim Mills;255

Ryan Mitskavich;254

Division B

Floorshow;9;7

Alley Katz;8;8

KMI;7;9

Arc Restaurants;5;11

Top Weekly Series

Stan Dennis Sr.;721

Dalton Doverspike;622

Tim Dennis;614

Top Weekly Games

Stan Dennis Sr.;263

Dalton Doverspike;235

Tim Dennis;233

Bob Ford;233

BEAVER MEADOW

Four Turtles;15.5;4.5

Treasure Chest;14;6

Caribbeans;12.5;7.5

Bimini Babes;10;10

Coral Reefs;10;10

Buccaneers;10;10

Hurricanes;10;10

Capt. Kidds;9.5;10.5

Flowers;9.5;10.5

Barracudas;7;13

Flamingos;6;14

Harbor Honeys;6;14

Top Weekly Series

Mary Reed;511

Peggy Weible;474

Elvie delaTorre;463

Top Weekly Games

Sherry Wolfgang;182

Peggy Weible;180

Mary Reed;177

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Jumping Jacks;13;7

Tumblers;12;8

Sprinters;10;10

Walkers;9;11

Dumb Bells;8;12

Weight Losers;8;12

Top Weekly Series

Taeng Shaffer;516

Michelle Buskirk;507

Brenda Mooney;461

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;182

Taeng Shaffer;181

Dixie Horn;178

CLOVERLEAF

Pro Cam Tech;14;6

Steeple Furniture;14;6

Cowans;10;10

S&T Bank;10;10

Dick's Cleaning;7;13

322 Kutsel Auto;5;15

Top Weekly Series

Tracy Shenkle;526

Alyssa Carney;503

Kay Kurtz;498

Top Weekly Games

Kay Kurtz;203

Tracy Shenkle;196

Sandy Irvin;190

LITTS CLUB

Division 1

Hosers;10.5;1.5

5 Guys;8;4

Pin Knockers;7;5

Friendship Hose Co. No. 2;6;6

Boyz R; Back;6;6

The Floorshow;3;9

Top Weekly Series

Pat Garred;694

Tom McIntosh;622

Ed Ivoska;597

Top Weekly Games

Pat Garred;258

Tom McIntosh;218

Ed Ivoska;213

Division 2

Joe's Tux Shop;9;3

Big O;8;4

Lithuanian Lightning;7;5

Moose Knuckles;5;7

King Pins;5;7

Gary & Sons;3;9

Strikers;2;10

Top Weekly Series

Jeff Sedor;704

Lou Wells;674

Jerry Park;631

Top Weekly Games

Jeff Sedor;278

Louis Wells;277

Ed Ivoska;237

