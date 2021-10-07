DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Aunt Mildred's;10;6
Frank's Pizza;10;6
Brightstone Realty;6;10
Carept Spa;6;10
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;527
Marilyn Busatto;457
Peggy Weible;438
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;209
Marilyn Busatto;169
Sansra Irvin;158
TOWN & COUNTRY
Division 1
Frank's Pizza;14;2
Salada Plumbing;11.5;4.5
Goodfellas;8.5;7.5
Clark Boyz Garage;7;9
Nosker Ins.;4;12
Division 2
Napoli's Pizza;10;6
Wolfpack;9;7
Cresco Labs;8;8
Brian's Four;5;11
DuBois Granite;3;13
Top Weekly Series
Tom Cornelio;648
Dalton Doverspike;640
Kyle Stoddard;637
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Stoddard;259
Dalton Doverspike;247
Tim Oswalt;226
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Shawnee Cornhole;9.5;6.5
Second Strike;9.5;6.5
Tom's Team;9;7
Open Flow;8;8
Strosky's Garage;6;10
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;6;10
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Shannon;731
Andy Werner;667
Kevin Greas;663
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Shannon;279
Brandon Smith;268
Brandon Orsich;260
OWENS BROCKWAY
Flintstones;53.5;38.5
Suigs Warriors;49.5;42.5
Mancini's Maulers;49;43
Randy's Raiders;47;45
OAC;39;53
4 Spares and an Old Man;38;54
Top Weekly Series
Scott Mowrey;743
Jamie Wood;723
Jeff Sedor;661
Top Weekly Games
Scott Mowrey;265
Jeff Sedor;247
Jamie Wood;245
Keith Jones;245
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
Teddie Bears;10;2
Krach;8;4
4 Pins;6;6
Hallowell;6;6
A&B's;6;6
Men's Top Weekly Series
Jeff Krach;704
Christopher Dunworth;594
Robert Micale;563
Men's Top Weekly Games
Christopher Dunworth;288
Jeff Krach;259
Robert Micale;230
Women's Top Weekly Series
Trudy Hallowell;448
Carissa Micale;415
Sarah Burns;404
Women's Top Weekly Games
Carissa Micale;174
Trudy Hallowell; 161
Kim Krach;147
Laurie Dunworth;147
Sarah Burns;147
SPORTSMANS
Division A
4 Horsemen;12;4
DuBois EMS;10;6
DuBois Lanes;6.5;9.5
Woodsplitters;6.5;9.5
Top Weekly Series
Derek Marshall;726
Ryan Mitskavich;676
Jim Mills;663
Top Weekly Games
John Hilliard;266
Jim Mills;255
Ryan Mitskavich;254
Division B
Floorshow;9;7
Alley Katz;8;8
KMI;7;9
Arc Restaurants;5;11
Top Weekly Series
Stan Dennis Sr.;721
Dalton Doverspike;622
Tim Dennis;614
Top Weekly Games
Stan Dennis Sr.;263
Dalton Doverspike;235
Tim Dennis;233
Bob Ford;233
BEAVER MEADOW
Four Turtles;15.5;4.5
Treasure Chest;14;6
Caribbeans;12.5;7.5
Bimini Babes;10;10
Coral Reefs;10;10
Buccaneers;10;10
Hurricanes;10;10
Capt. Kidds;9.5;10.5
Flowers;9.5;10.5
Barracudas;7;13
Flamingos;6;14
Harbor Honeys;6;14
Top Weekly Series
Mary Reed;511
Peggy Weible;474
Elvie delaTorre;463
Top Weekly Games
Sherry Wolfgang;182
Peggy Weible;180
Mary Reed;177
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Jumping Jacks;13;7
Tumblers;12;8
Sprinters;10;10
Walkers;9;11
Dumb Bells;8;12
Weight Losers;8;12
Top Weekly Series
Taeng Shaffer;516
Michelle Buskirk;507
Brenda Mooney;461
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;182
Taeng Shaffer;181
Dixie Horn;178
CLOVERLEAF
Pro Cam Tech;14;6
Steeple Furniture;14;6
Cowans;10;10
S&T Bank;10;10
Dick's Cleaning;7;13
322 Kutsel Auto;5;15
Top Weekly Series
Tracy Shenkle;526
Alyssa Carney;503
Kay Kurtz;498
Top Weekly Games
Kay Kurtz;203
Tracy Shenkle;196
Sandy Irvin;190
LITTS CLUB
Division 1
Hosers;10.5;1.5
5 Guys;8;4
Pin Knockers;7;5
Friendship Hose Co. No. 2;6;6
Boyz R; Back;6;6
The Floorshow;3;9
Top Weekly Series
Pat Garred;694
Tom McIntosh;622
Ed Ivoska;597
Top Weekly Games
Pat Garred;258
Tom McIntosh;218
Ed Ivoska;213
Division 2
Joe's Tux Shop;9;3
Big O;8;4
Lithuanian Lightning;7;5
Moose Knuckles;5;7
King Pins;5;7
Gary & Sons;3;9
Strikers;2;10
Top Weekly Series
Jeff Sedor;704
Lou Wells;674
Jerry Park;631
Top Weekly Games
Jeff Sedor;278
Louis Wells;277
Ed Ivoska;237