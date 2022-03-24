DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Carpet Spa;31;17
Bright Star;30;18
Frank's Pizza;24;24
Aunt Mildred's;11;37
Top Weekly Series
Elvie delaTorre;177
Karen Gralla;173
Marilyn Busatto;171
Top Weekly Games
Karen Gralla;506
Elvie delaTorre;497
Cherie Naugle;483
LITTS CLUB
Division 1
Pin Knockers;30;14
Friendship Hose Co. #2;29.5;14.5
5 Guys;21.5;22.5
Boyz R' Back;21;23
The Floorshow;17;27
Hosers;9;35
Top Weekly Series
Joe Swisher;653
Tom McIntosh;638
Chuck Dietz;620
Top Weekly Games
Tom McIntosh;258
Joe Swisher;245
Joe Swisher;235
Division 2
Big O;32.5;11.5
King Pins;32;12
Moose Knuckles2;25;19
Gary & Sons;23;21
Joe's Tux Shop;19;25
Lithuanian Lightning;18;26
Strikers;13;31
Top Weekly Series
Robby Micale;676
Louis Wells;656
Jerry Park;620
Jesse Schindley;620
Top Weekly Games
Jerry Park;256
Robby Micale;249
Tim Kail;239
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Second Strike;19;9
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;19;9
DJCPA Enterprises;18;10
Strosky's Garage;15;13
Open Flow;7;21
Shawnee Cornhole;6;22
Top Weekly Series
Ray Reed;727
Cam Tilson;693
Jackie Mitskavich;662
Top Weekly Games
Ray Reed;279
Brandon Smith;258
Stephen Pierce;252
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
Lucky Strike;26;6
4 Pins;21;11
Seniors;20;12
Teddie Bears;18;14
A&B's;11;21
Mens Top Weekly Series
Robert Micale;664
Jeff Krach;635
Joe Grecco;568
Mens Top Weekly Games
Robert Micale;247
Jeff Krach;234
Christopher Dunworth;204
Womens Top Weekly Series
Kim Krach;542
Trudy Hallowell;489
Elisabeth Schaffer;446
Womens Top Weekly Games
Kim Krach;215
Trudy Hallowell;190
Elisabeth Schaffer;186
TOWN & COUNTRY
Division 1
Frank's Pizza;17;11
Goodfellas;16;12
Clarkboyz Garage;16;12
Salada Plumbing;11;17
Nosker Ins.;10;18
Division 2
Napoli's Pizza;16;12
DuBois Granite;15;13
Wolfpack;14;14
Brian's Four;13;15
Dunlap Lawn & Garden;12;16
Top Weekly Series
Cody Wolfe;690
Ray Reed;646
John Averill;645
Top Weekly Series
Mike Renner;263
Cody Wolfe;255
Cody Wolfe;250
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Weight Losers;28.5;19.5
Tumblers;28;20
Jumping Jacks;26.5;21.5
Sprinters;24;24
Walkers;22;26
Dumb Bells;15;33
Top Weekly Series
Mary Segerberg;531
Michelle Buskirk;524
Taeng Shaffer;482
Top Weekly Games
Mary Segerberg;200
Michelle Buskirk;196
Marian Pisoni;196
CLOVERLEAF
Pro Cam Tech;37;11
Cowans;32.5;15.5
S&T Bank;26;22
Dick's Cleaning;18.5;29.5
322 Kutsel Auto;16;32
Steeple Furniture;14;34
Top Weekly Series
Tracy Shenkle;694
Alyssa Carney;549
Kay Kurtz;511
Top Weekly Games
Tracy Shenkle;279
Tracy Shenkle;211
Tracy Shenkle;208
Alyssa Carney;208
Alyssa Carney;205
BEAVER MEADOW
Treasure Chest;33.5;10.5
Buccaneers;26.5;17.5
Flowers;25;19
Four Turtles;24;20
Coral Reef;23;21
Capt. Kids;20;24
Caribbeans;20;24
Bimini Babes;18;26
Barracudas;17;27
Flamingos;13;31
Top Weekly Series
Mary Reed;479
Molly Bullers;469
Luann Chiappelli;466
Top Weekly Games
Mary Reed;177
Luann Chiappelli;172
Evie delaTorre;167