DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Carpet Spa;31;17

Bright Star;30;18

Frank's Pizza;24;24

Aunt Mildred's;11;37

Top Weekly Series

Elvie delaTorre;177

Karen Gralla;173

Marilyn Busatto;171

Top Weekly Games

Karen Gralla;506

Elvie delaTorre;497

Cherie Naugle;483

LITTS CLUB

Division 1

Pin Knockers;30;14

Friendship Hose Co. #2;29.5;14.5

5 Guys;21.5;22.5

Boyz R' Back;21;23

The Floorshow;17;27

Hosers;9;35

Top Weekly Series

Joe Swisher;653

Tom McIntosh;638

Chuck Dietz;620

Top Weekly Games

Tom McIntosh;258

Joe Swisher;245

Joe Swisher;235

Division 2

Big O;32.5;11.5

King Pins;32;12

Moose Knuckles2;25;19

Gary & Sons;23;21

Joe's Tux Shop;19;25

Lithuanian Lightning;18;26

Strikers;13;31

Top Weekly Series

Robby Micale;676

Louis Wells;656

Jerry Park;620

Jesse Schindley;620

Top Weekly Games

Jerry Park;256

Robby Micale;249

Tim Kail;239

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Second Strike;19;9

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;19;9

DJCPA Enterprises;18;10

Strosky's Garage;15;13

Open Flow;7;21

Shawnee Cornhole;6;22

Top Weekly Series

Ray Reed;727

Cam Tilson;693

Jackie Mitskavich;662

Top Weekly Games

Ray Reed;279

Brandon Smith;258

Stephen Pierce;252

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

Lucky Strike;26;6

4 Pins;21;11

Seniors;20;12

Teddie Bears;18;14

A&B's;11;21

Mens Top Weekly Series

Robert Micale;664

Jeff Krach;635

Joe Grecco;568

Mens Top Weekly Games

Robert Micale;247

Jeff Krach;234

Christopher Dunworth;204

Womens Top Weekly Series

Kim Krach;542

Trudy Hallowell;489

Elisabeth Schaffer;446

Womens Top Weekly Games

Kim Krach;215

Trudy Hallowell;190

Elisabeth Schaffer;186

TOWN & COUNTRY

Division 1

Frank's Pizza;17;11

Goodfellas;16;12

Clarkboyz Garage;16;12

Salada Plumbing;11;17

Nosker Ins.;10;18

Division 2

Napoli's Pizza;16;12

DuBois Granite;15;13

Wolfpack;14;14

Brian's Four;13;15

Dunlap Lawn & Garden;12;16

Top Weekly Series

Cody Wolfe;690

Ray Reed;646

John Averill;645

Top Weekly Series

Mike Renner;263

Cody Wolfe;255

Cody Wolfe;250

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Weight Losers;28.5;19.5

Tumblers;28;20

Jumping Jacks;26.5;21.5

Sprinters;24;24

Walkers;22;26

Dumb Bells;15;33

Top Weekly Series

Mary Segerberg;531

Michelle Buskirk;524

Taeng Shaffer;482

Top Weekly Games

Mary Segerberg;200

Michelle Buskirk;196

Marian Pisoni;196

CLOVERLEAF

Pro Cam Tech;37;11

Cowans;32.5;15.5

S&T Bank;26;22

Dick's Cleaning;18.5;29.5

322 Kutsel Auto;16;32

Steeple Furniture;14;34

Top Weekly Series

Tracy Shenkle;694

Alyssa Carney;549

Kay Kurtz;511

Top Weekly Games

Tracy Shenkle;279

Tracy Shenkle;211

Tracy Shenkle;208

Alyssa Carney;208

Alyssa Carney;205

BEAVER MEADOW

Treasure Chest;33.5;10.5

Buccaneers;26.5;17.5

Flowers;25;19

Four Turtles;24;20

Coral Reef;23;21

Capt. Kids;20;24

Caribbeans;20;24

Bimini Babes;18;26

Barracudas;17;27

Flamingos;13;31

Top Weekly Series

Mary Reed;479

Molly Bullers;469

Luann Chiappelli;466

Top Weekly Games

Mary Reed;177

Luann Chiappelli;172

Evie delaTorre;167

