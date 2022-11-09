PHYSICAL FITNESS
Dumb Bells;28;12
Jumping Jacks;28;12
Tumblers;24;16
Weight Losers;18;22
Walkers;16;24
Sprinters;6;34
Top Weekly Series
Taeng Shaffer;506
Mary Segerberg;493
Bonnie Kuntz;419
Top Weekly Games
Taeng Shaffer;176
Mary Segerberg;175
Bonnie Kuntz;172
TOWN & COUNTRY
Division 1
Goodfellas;23;13
Brians Four;22;14
Salada Plumbing;21.5;14.5
Napoli's Pizza;21;15
Frank's Pizza;21;15
D. Fenton Fabrications;15;21
Division 2
Reed's Auto;23.5;12.5
Wolfpack;20;16
Lucky Strike;16;20
Teddie Bears;16;20
Oops;15.5;20.5
Top Weekly Series
Shawn Gregory;731
Bob Micale;664
Casey Wolfe;664
Top Weekly Games
Tim Oswalt;257
Joe Amitrone;254
Bob Micale;247
LITTS CLUB
Division A
Big O;24;12
Joe's Tux Shop;23;13
Gary & Son's;17;19
Litts Lightning;16;20
5 Guys;12.5;23.5
The Floorshow;7;29
Top Weekly Series
Carl Haymaker;672
Derek Marshall;608
Randy Watson;603
Top Weekly Games
Carl Haymaker;253
Jeff Sedor;245
Scott Walker;235
LITTS CLUB
Division B
Moose Knuckles;27;9
Friendship Hose Co. #2;26;10
King Pins;21;15
Pin Knockers;18;18
Hosers;14.5;21.5
Kness Strikers;10;26
Top Weekly Series
Chuck Dietz;734
Jeff Sprague;609
Mike Scruggs;561
Top Weekly Games
Chuck Dietz;267
Jeff Sprague;238
Danny Henry;236
DUBOIS LANES JUNIORS
Bowling Bros.;15;1
10 Pin Heroes;11;5
Pin Pals;11;5
Fireball;10;6
Flinstones;9;7
Fat Kid's;9;7
Team 6;9;7
Rowdy Racers;9;3
Hats;8;8
Strikers;8;4
Pocket Pounders;6;10
Gutter Gang;6;10
That's How We Roll;5;11
Splits Happen;5;11
The Girlz;3;13
Boys Top Weekly Series
Andrew McIntosh;568
Jack Roy;517
Joey Lopiccolo;440
Boys Top Weekly Games
Andrew McIntosh;210
Jack Roy;193
Cash Wolfgang;172
Girls Top Weekly Series
Melia Mitskavich;700
Amanda Decker;633
Bella Freas;390
Girls Top Weekly Games
Melia Mitskavich;259
Amanda Decker;233
Emma Roy;173
BEAVER MEADOW
Treasure Chest;29;11
Buccaneers;24.5;15.5
Harbor Honeys;22;18
Hurricanes;21;19
Caribbeans;20.5;19.5
Flamingos;20.5;19.5
Four Turtles;19.5;20.5
Coral Reefs;19;21
Barracudas;19;21
Capt. Kidds;16;24
Flowers;16;24
Bimini Babes;13;27
Top Weekly Series
Elvie delaTorre;516
Wendy DeSalve;506
Barb Lange;504
Mary Reed;504
Top Weekly Games
Mary Reed;221
Wendy DeSalve;208
Barb Lange;191
CLOVERLEAF
Kutsel Auto;26.5;13.5
Pro Chem Tech;25;15
S&T Bank;23;17
Steeple Furniture;22;18
Cowans;17.5;22.5
Dick's Cleaning;6;34
Top Weekly Series
Tracy Shenkle;589
Patty Miller;498
Patricia Huffman;461
Top Weekly Games
Tracy Shenkle;242
Patricia Huffman;193
Patty Miller;189
BEELINER
Highway Equipment;32;8
Jim's Atlantic;26;14
Franks Pizza;26;14
Murrays Freightliner;17;23
Sandy Club;9;31
Top Weekly Series
Peggy Weible;502
Dixie Horn;494
Michelle Buskirk;494
Top Weekly Games
Dixie Horn;216
Peggy Weible;177, 176
Rosie Leach;172