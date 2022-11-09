PHYSICAL FITNESS

Dumb Bells;28;12

Jumping Jacks;28;12

Tumblers;24;16

Weight Losers;18;22

Walkers;16;24

Sprinters;6;34

Top Weekly Series

Taeng Shaffer;506

Mary Segerberg;493

Bonnie Kuntz;419

Top Weekly Games

Taeng Shaffer;176

Mary Segerberg;175

Bonnie Kuntz;172

TOWN & COUNTRY

Division 1

Goodfellas;23;13

Brians Four;22;14

Salada Plumbing;21.5;14.5

Napoli's Pizza;21;15

Frank's Pizza;21;15

D. Fenton Fabrications;15;21

Division 2

Reed's Auto;23.5;12.5

Wolfpack;20;16

Lucky Strike;16;20

Teddie Bears;16;20

Oops;15.5;20.5

Top Weekly Series

Shawn Gregory;731

Bob Micale;664

Casey Wolfe;664

Top Weekly Games

Tim Oswalt;257

Joe Amitrone;254

Bob Micale;247

LITTS CLUB

Division A

Big O;24;12

Joe's Tux Shop;23;13

Gary & Son's;17;19

Litts Lightning;16;20

5 Guys;12.5;23.5

The Floorshow;7;29

Top Weekly Series

Carl Haymaker;672

Derek Marshall;608

Randy Watson;603

Top Weekly Games

Carl Haymaker;253

Jeff Sedor;245

Scott Walker;235

LITTS CLUB

Division B

Moose Knuckles;27;9

Friendship Hose Co. #2;26;10

King Pins;21;15

Pin Knockers;18;18

Hosers;14.5;21.5

Kness Strikers;10;26

Top Weekly Series

Chuck Dietz;734

Jeff Sprague;609

Mike Scruggs;561

Top Weekly Games

Chuck Dietz;267

Jeff Sprague;238

Danny Henry;236

DUBOIS LANES JUNIORS

Bowling Bros.;15;1

10 Pin Heroes;11;5

Pin Pals;11;5

Fireball;10;6

Flinstones;9;7

Fat Kid's;9;7

Team 6;9;7

Rowdy Racers;9;3

Hats;8;8

Strikers;8;4

Pocket Pounders;6;10

Gutter Gang;6;10

That's How We Roll;5;11

Splits Happen;5;11

The Girlz;3;13

Boys Top Weekly Series

Andrew McIntosh;568

Jack Roy;517

Joey Lopiccolo;440

Boys Top Weekly Games

Andrew McIntosh;210

Jack Roy;193

Cash Wolfgang;172

Girls Top Weekly Series

Melia Mitskavich;700

Amanda Decker;633

Bella Freas;390

Girls Top Weekly Games

Melia Mitskavich;259

Amanda Decker;233

Emma Roy;173

BEAVER MEADOW

Treasure Chest;29;11

Buccaneers;24.5;15.5

Harbor Honeys;22;18

Hurricanes;21;19

Caribbeans;20.5;19.5

Flamingos;20.5;19.5

Four Turtles;19.5;20.5

Coral Reefs;19;21

Barracudas;19;21

Capt. Kidds;16;24

Flowers;16;24

Bimini Babes;13;27

Top Weekly Series

Elvie delaTorre;516

Wendy DeSalve;506

Barb Lange;504

Mary Reed;504

Top Weekly Games

Mary Reed;221

Wendy DeSalve;208

Barb Lange;191

CLOVERLEAF

Kutsel Auto;26.5;13.5

Pro Chem Tech;25;15

S&T Bank;23;17

Steeple Furniture;22;18

Cowans;17.5;22.5

Dick's Cleaning;6;34

Top Weekly Series

Tracy Shenkle;589

Patty Miller;498

Patricia Huffman;461

Top Weekly Games

Tracy Shenkle;242

Patricia Huffman;193

Patty Miller;189

BEELINER

Highway Equipment;32;8

Jim's Atlantic;26;14

Franks Pizza;26;14

Murrays Freightliner;17;23

Sandy Club;9;31

Top Weekly Series

Peggy Weible;502

Dixie Horn;494

Michelle Buskirk;494

Top Weekly Games

Dixie Horn;216

Peggy Weible;177, 176

Rosie Leach;172

