BUTLER – “It’s just kind of the perfect storm right now.” That is how Dr. David Rottinghaus, Butler Health System’s Chief Medical Officer and vice president of Medical Affairs, described what most area hospitals are experiencing as they deal with an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Hospital statistics for Butler Memorial Hospital show that admissions went from one confirmed case in the ICU on Aug. 3 to eight in the ICU a month later. That is in addition to the number of non-ICU COVID patients.
“Now we’re up to a steady daily number of around 50,” Rottinghaus said, pointing out that the number of COVID patients being treated at Clarion Hospital has also increased over the past month. “For a long time, they had zero, but they have had a steady census of in-patients for the past couple of weeks.”
But Butler and Clarion are not the only area facilities to see an increase in COVID cases. In a recent interview — detailed in the Sept. 22 issue of the Courier Express — Penn Highlands Healthcare chief operating officer Mark Norman reported that Penn Highlands has also seen a jump across its six-hospital health system. He said that for a while there was “just a handful of COVID-19-positive inpatients in our hospitals, but now we’re caring for almost 40 per day.”
Likewise, ACMH Hospital in Kittanning has experienced a similar increase. The hospital reported a low of four inpatient cases on Aug. 13, which increased to 15 cases as of Sept. 10, according to statistics provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Commenting on the reason for the sudden spurt in COVID-related admissions, all of the spokespersons pointed to those individuals who remain unvaccinated.
“It’s fair to say 75-90 percent are unvaccinated,” Rottinghaus said. “We were having some breakthrough [cases], but those are generally patients that are older, so maybe a bit of a weakened immune system and are typically on medications that make their immune response less robust to the vaccine.”
But the seemingly endless need to hospitalize COVID patients is not the only concern. There is also a nationwide healthcare staffing shortage, which makes Rottinghaus’ “perfect storm” very evident.
“The amount of work that goes into the care of a COVID patient, especially when they are sick and hospitalized, coupled with a huge demand for care across the board and staffing challenges leads to a real challenge in care,” Rottinghaus said.
Speaking at length about the growing staff shortage, Rottinghaus pointed out that Butler has less staff now than it had last winter.
“There’s been a lot of people leave healthcare, whatever section of healthcare they’re in,” he said. “Certainly, on the nursing side we’ve seen a lot leave.”
Rottinghaus explained that while there are undoubtedly a number of reasons for the exodus, a major component is the stress on healthcare workers during the pandemic.
“It’s tough work, and it’s hard to find more challenging work than bedside nursing care of a very sick COVID patient,” he said. “It’s labor intensive, it’s emotional, it’s draining, so that is leading to almost universal shortages.”
Not only does a staffing shortage mean that more work has to be done by fewer people, but it also limits a hospital’s patient capacity.
“Staffing is stopping us from opening more capacity,” Rottinghaus said of Butler’s available beds. “We have hit times where we are holding patients in the emergency department because we have no more beds in the hospital.”
Rottinghaus went on to say that, while Butler has not had to divert patients needing care to other facilities, he knows of hospitals that have been forced to take that route.
“In [both] Clarion and Butler, we have a lot of people working really hard to keep up our level of care in the community and meet those demands for care,” he said. “If it weren’t for our employees and staff working hard at every level, the outpatient offices, lab and radiology and [on] all the floors, we’d be in even worse situation at this point in time.”
Rottinghaus said that he sees two possible ways to mitigate the COVID threat in the near future.
“One hope is that Delta runs through the population quickly and efficiently, which seems to be the case because it’s so contagious, that just about everyone that can get infected will get infected in the next few weeks.”
The other hope, according to Rottinghaus, is that as people see, hear and read more about the current situation, they will get vaccinated as quickly as possible.
“It’s very safe, it’s very effective, it’s free, it’s widely available, but the fate of our health systems and their ability to provide care, including emergency care, rests heavily on the shoulders of the unvaccinated right now,” he said.