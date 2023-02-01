FAIRMOUNT CITY – Area residents attended a four-hour seminar, “In Search of the Survival Mindset,” at Long Shot Ammo and Arms on Saturday.
Presented by Jared Ross, an instructor and principal owner of Lodestone Training and Consulting of New Bethlehem, the class provided information and advice on surviving common, but bad, situations.
Ross, a retired Green Beret, recently moved to the New Bethlehem area with his wife, parents and children. He used his first experience in Afghanistan as an example of what the average person might go through when presented with an active-shooter situation at a mall or big-box retailer.
“People tend to go through several phases when confronted with an unexpected dangerous situation,” he said. “The first response is denying what they are seeing, followed by questioning what they are seeing. Once they realize that it is real, they accept it and then respond by fighting or fleeing.”
Ross was in a guard tower in rural Afghanistan one night when a local man started shooting at him and his buddy.
“Looking back,” he said, “it was kind of funny. Neither of us could believe that somebody was shooting at us. I did nothing until my buddy yelled my name, and then I snapped out of it.”
It was a strange place to be for an average Joe working as a UPS manager on Sept. 11, 2001, just days away from marrying Abby. As with a lot of Americans, he wanted to serve his country. After weighing his options, he joined the U.S. Army rather than the Marine Corps.
Oh, and the wedding came off on time without a hitch.
After several moves around the United States, several children and a couple of tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, Ross’ military career was coming to an end. It was time to reenter the civilian world and use his specific skills in a different way.
To the average person living in rural western Pennsylvania, life has seemed safe. Most individuals are accustomed to walking into a public space, unaware and unprepared for the unthinkable.
“This unawareness is exactly what a predator of some kind is looking for,” Ross said. He followed the statement with a list of measures that anyone can use to spot trouble before it happens.
“Making eye contact, noticing anything that seems a bit off, who and what are within arm’s reach are all things that anyone can practice,” he said. “And you have to establish what is baseline normal for yourself.”
But Ross is not the only person in the family who provides training. Scrolling through the images flashing on a screen in front of the group was his wife.
Abby Ross is offering classes tailored for women of all ages who are interested in getting their first handguns. The first class explains the issues that women face while making up their minds and taking the first step. The second deals with selecting one’s first firearm.
“Having a woman present the classes makes things easier for a woman,” she said. “I think a lot of women are reluctant at first because they interact differently with their spouses and male family members.”
And then there is the whole thing of actually shopping for a handgun. Ross might or might not have made a joke about male gun-shop clerks recommending something in pink for the ladies.
“I usually have about six or eight handguns available for women to handle and try for themselves,” she said. “Touching and handling a gun is a big step for most women.”
Along with weapons selection, Abby also discusses concealed-carry concerns that women might have.
“Women do not have to condemn themselves to wearing flannel shirts over baggy pants,” she said. “There are purses and holsters that work for them.”
Along with the otherwise uneasy topics that people might not want to talk about in public, LTAC also offers classes on more mainstream topics, such as long-term food storage.
In the end, Jared Ross sums up his and Abby’s life philosophy in a few words:
“Your faith comes first, no matter who or what you believe in, and everybody believes in something. Next, stress is generated internally, so accept reality for what it is.”
“Most of all, always do what is right.”