For the second straight week, blowouts were common in the Tri-County Area in Week 3 of the high school football season, as only one of the eight games featuring local teams either Friday or Saturday were one score contests.
That game, however, ended up being a thriller as Curwensville downed Glendale 32-29 on a Jake Mullins 20-yard field goal with 5.1 seconds left saw the Golden Tide move to 3-1 on the season.
The Glendale/Curwensville game saw three lead changes and a tie in the fourth quarter alone as the Golden Tide were led by Dan McGarry and the passing attack — as he threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns. Ty Terry once again had a big game, doing most of his damage in the second half in compiling up 167 yards on eight receptions, two of which were touchdowns.
Brookville, Ridgway and Clearfield moved to 4-0 on the year with the Raiders beating Central Clarion 40-14, the Elkers taking down Bradford 56-19 and Clearfield defeating Tyrone 42-12.
Raider QB Charlie Krug was 17-of-21 for 246 yards and three TDs in the win, while Bison RB Mark McGonigal led the way for his team with 116 yards on 11 carries and a score. Brookville’s Brayden Kunselman made both of his receptions count, as they were each for scores of 40 and 62 yards, respectively.
St. Marys made it three wins in a row with a 41-21 victory over Punxsutawney. Chucks QB Christian Coudriet racked up 269 yards and three TDs after going 31-of-41 on the night. Logan Mosier led the wideouts with 80 yards on seven receptions while Charlie Coudriet led the team with nine receptions.
DuBois also picked up its first win of the season, dispatching Kane 34-6. The Beavers only threw the ball five times and ran it 30 times for 219 yards as a team to get the W. Austin Mitchell only had three of the 30 carries but led the team with 72 yards — including a 65-yard score in the fourth quarter. DuBois was pitching a shutout until 45 seconds remained in the game.
Two area schools played on Saturday this week, with Redbank Valley traveling to Sheffield and Brockway to Maplewood. Brockway’s game against Maplewood was picked up late, as both teams agreed to play each other on Friday after its original opponents canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Redbank Valley got to 3-1 on the season in a rout of Sheffield, 55-6, thanks in part to two quick punt return TDs by Ashton Kahle, as the Bulldogs led 34-0 after the first quarter.
Brockway fell to 1-3 on on the season with an 18-7 loss with freshman QB Brayden Fox battling an ankle injury while completing 21 passes for 212 yards. Wideout Alex Carlson led the Rovers with nine receptions for 73 yards.
Here is a look at all of the final statistics/box scores available from Friday/Saturday night:
CURWENSVILLE 32
GLENDALE 29
Score by Quarters
Glendale 2 13 6 8 — 29
Curwensville 0 9 7 16 — 32
First Quarter
G—Safety, Cavalet blocked kick out of end zone, 9:17.
Second Quarter
G—Suds Dubler 24 run, (pass failed), 8:44.
C—Jake Mullins 15 pass from Dan McGarry, (pass failed), 6:04.
G—Zeke Dubler 2 run, (Ethan Cavalet kick), 2:03.
Third Quarter
C—Ty Terry 70 pass from McGarry, (Mullins kick), 7:02.
G—Zeke Dubler 7 run, (pass failed), 1:46.
Fourth Quarter
C—Mullins 10 pass from McGarry, (Mullins kick), 10:10.
G—Suds Dubler 3 run, (Suds Dubler run), 4:50.
C—Terry 5 pass from McGarry, (kick failed), 2:45.
C—Mullins 20 FG, 0:05.
G C
First downs 21 16
Rushes-yards 47-357 24-90
Comp-Att-Int 5-7-0 18-32-2
Passing Yards 50 294
Total Plays-Yards 54-407 56-384
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Punts 2-42.0 1-43.0
Penalties-Yards 10-67 5-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Glendale—Suds Dubler 20-206, Zeke Dubler 19-115, Gage Wright 2-25, Ethan Cavalet 5-20, Team 1-(-9).
Curwensville—Thad Butler 15-79, Dan McGarry 8-25, Team 1-(-14).
PASSING
Glendale—Ethan Cavalet 5-of-7, 50 yds.
Curwensville—Dan McGarry 18-of-32, 294 yds. 4 TD, 2 Int.
RECEIVING
Glendale—Zeke Dubler 4-50, Logan Cree 1-0.
Curwensville—Ty Terry 8-167, Thad Butler 3-62, Jake Mullins 5-37, Andrew Freyer 2-28.
INTERCEPTIONS
Glendale—Suds Dubler, Logan Cree.
REDBANK VALLEY 55,
SHEFFIELD 6
Score by Quarters
Redbank Valley 34 14 7 0 — 55
Sheffield 0 0 0 6 — 6
First Quarter
RV—Ashton Kahle 48 punt return (Tate Minich pass from Gunner Mangiantini), 9:40.
RV—Ashton Kahle 45 punt return (Marques Gardlock pass from Gunner Mangiantini), 8:16.
RV—Tate Minich 5 pass from Bryson Bain (conversion failed), 6:22.
RV—Joe Mansfield 16 run (kick failed), 4:49.
RV—Aiden Ortz 33 pass from Bryson Bain (kick failed), 2:20.
Second Quarter
RV—Jacob Kundick 1 pass from Bryson Bain (Tyson Adams kick), 9:44.
RV—Cole Bish 12 run (Tyson Adams kick), 5:49.
Third Quarter
RV—Cam Wagner 13 pass Gunner Mangiantinie (Tyson Adams kick), :17.
Fourth Quarter
S—Gage Mott-Macalush 5 run, (conversion failed), 3:10.
S R
First downs 8 13
Rushes-yards 41-32 20-177
Comp-Att-Int 4-12-2 5-8-0
Passing Yards 79 107
Total plays-Yards 53-111 28-284
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 5-40 7-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Redbank Valley—Drew Byers 6-73, Cole Bish 6-54, Ray Shreckengost 4-31, Joe Mansfield 1-16, Cam Wagner 2-2.
Sheffield—Malique Outland 19-23, Derek Kendrick 4-8, Colby Barr 10-6, Gage Mott-Macalush 4-(-1), Cooper Traister 4-(-5).
PASSING
Redbank Valley—Bryson Bain 3-for-4, 54 yds., 3 TD, Marquess Gardlock 1-for-1 34 yds.; Cam Wagner 2-for-4, 30 yds., 1 TD.
Sheffield—Colby Barr 4-for-10, 79 yds., 2 INTs; Malique Outland 0-for-2, 0 yds.
RECEIVING
Redbank Valley—Ashton Kahle 1-34, Aiden Ortz 1-33, Tate Minich 1-20, Gunner Mangiantini 1-13, Kaden Neiswonger 1-7, Jacob Kundick 1-1.
Sheffield—Malique Outland 1-32, Lucas McNeal 1-18, Dylan Hardwick 1-17, Tony Richards 1-12.
INTERCEPTIONS
Redbank Valley: Marquese Gardlock, Rylan Rupp.
Sheffield: None.
CLEARFIELD 42,
TYRONE 12
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 7 7 14 14 — 42
Tyrone 0 6 0 6 — 12
First Quarter
C—Billotte 5 run, (Sidorick kick), 4:31.
Second Quarter
C—Billotte 5 run, (Sidorick kick), 8:51.
T—Gwinn 2 run, (kick failed), 4:41.
Third Quarter
C—Chamberlain 15 run, (Sidorick kick), 6:44.
C—Chamberlain 2 run, (Sidorick kick), 0:16.
Fourth Quarter
C—McGonigal 52 run, (Sidorick kick), 9:57.
T—Miller 5 pass from Walk, (pass failed), 7:10.
C—Collins 4 run, (Sidorick kick), 1:32.
C T
First downs 21 16
Rushes-yards 46-377 22-30
Comp-Att-Int 3-8-0 22-40-1
Passing Yards 33 206
Total Plays-Yards 54-410 62-236
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Punts 1-41 3-39.3
Penalties-Yards 5-44 2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—McGonigal 11-116, Billotte 10-95, Alban 8-87, Chamberlain 8-47, Collins 7-32, Domico 1-1, Team 1-(-1).
Tyrone—Kline 3-10, Gwinn 3-9, Walk 3-7, Ronan 10-7, Miller 1-1, Beck 2-(-4).
PASSING
Clearfield—Billotte 3-of-8, 33 yds., 0 TD, 0 INT.
Tyrone—Gwinn 17-of-32, 170 yds., 0 TD, 1 INT; Walk 5-of-8, 36 yds., 1 TD, 0 INT.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Kline 3-33.
Tyrone—Gampe 4-79, Rhoades 2-29, Baldauf 3-28, Ronan 6-27, Beck 3-20, Weaver 2-14, Miller 1-5, LeGars 1-4.
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—Rowles.
Tyrone—None.
DuBOIS 34,
KANE 6
Score by Quarters
Kane 0 0 0 6 — 6
DuBois 7 14 7 6 — 34
First Quarter
D—Erich Benjamin 28 run (Charlie Harman kick), 1:58.
Second Quarter
D—Cam-Ron Hays 1 run (Charlie Harman kick), 11:00.
D—Braxton Adams 15 run (Charlie Harman kick), 3:43.
Third Quarter
D—Derraick Burkett 60 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Charlie Harman kick), 11:44.
Fourth Quarter
D—Austin Mitchell 65 run (kick blocked), 4:55.
K—Harley Morris (kick failed), 0:45.
K D
First downs 18 10
Rushes-yards 41-136 30-219
Comp-Att-Int 11-20-4 2-5-1
Passing Yards 108 83
Total Plays-Yards 61-244 35-302
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0
Punts 1-42.0 1-42.0
Penalties-Yards 5-55 7-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Kane—Ricky Zampogna 13-49, Harley Morris 13-38, Sam West 7-24, Addison Plants 2-3, Sam Lundeen 1-(-1), Reece Bechakas 3-13, Scott Szymanski 2-10.
DuBois—Erich Benjamin 2-54, Austin Henery 12-49, Braxton Adams 4-24, Cam-Ron Hays 4-(-1), Austin Mitchell 3-72, Grant Nissel 2-3, Brycen Dinkfelt 1-21, Team 1-(-2).
PASSING
Kane—Harley Morris 11 of 20, 108 yards, 0 TD, 4 Ints.
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 1 of 4, 60 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.; Austin Mitchell 1 of 1, 23 yards.
RECEIVING
Kane—Landon Darr 4-33, Shane Ackley 2-43, Ricly Zampogna 2-6, Sam Lundeen 1-20, Scott Szymanski 1-4, Sam West 1-2.
DuBois—Derraick Burkett 2-83.
INTERCEPTIONS
Kane—Landon Darr.
DuBois—Justin Bankovich, Erich Benjamin, Garrett Frantz, Braxton Adams.
ST. MARYS 41,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 21
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 0 13 6 22 — 41
Punxsy 0 7 7 7 — 21
Second Quarter
SM—Carter Chadsey 21 pass from Christian Coudriet (Christian Coudriet kick), 10:23.
P—Zeke Bennett 23 run (Peyton Hetrick kick), 8:50.
SM—Collin Reitz 16 pass from Christian Coudriet (kick failed), 2:15.
Third Quarter
SM—Justin Dornisch 6 run (kick failed), 8:58.
P—Noah Weaver 2 run (Peyton Hetrick kick), 6:02.
Fourth Quarter
SM—Christian Coudriet 1 run (two-point conversion), 11:45.
SM—Justin Dornisch 22 run (conversion failed), 10:03.
SM—Charlie Coudriet 12 pass from Christian Coudriet (Carter Chadsey pass from Christian Coudriet), 8:55.
P—Zeke Bennett 5 run (Peyton Hetrick kick), 4:26.
SM P
First downs 15 10
Rushes-yards 24-94 29-211
Comp-Att-Int 31-41-0 11-13-1
Passing Yards 269 87
Total Plays-Yards65-363 42-298
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Punts 2-59 3-88
Penalties-Yards 7-60 5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
St. Marys—Justin Dornisch 12-61, Matthew Davis 7-22, Christian Coudriet 4-11, Logan Mosier 1-0.
Punxsutawney—Zeke Bennett 17-79, Noah Weaver 8-76, Gabe Kengersky 1-26, Justin Miller 1-18, Landon Martz 2-12.
PASSING
St. Marys—Christian Coudriet 31-of-41, 269 yds., 3 TD, 0 INT.
Punxsutawney—Noah Weaver 11-of-13, 87 yds., 0 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
St. Marys—Logan Mosier 7-80, Carter Chadsey 6-76, Charlie Coudriet 9-75, Collin Reitz 2-23, Tony Lewis 1-12, Justin Dornisch 3-3, Matthew Davis 2-0.
Punxsutawney—Alex Phillips 4-58, Gabe Kengersky 6-25, Zeke Bennett 1-4.
INTERCEPTIONS
St. Marys—Collin Reitz.
Punxsutawney—None.
MAPLEWOOD 18,
BROCKWAY 7
Score by Quarters
Brockway 0 7 0 0 — 7
Maplewood 0 0 6 12 — 18
Second Quarter
BW—Carter Hickman 1 run (Blake Pisarcik kick), 0:39.
Third Quarter
M—Conner Palmiero 17 pass from Dominick Kinney (kick blocked), 1:24.
Fourth Quarter
M—Ben Giliberto 20 run (pass failed), 7:05.
M—Logan Gross 2 run (kick failed), 0:50.
BW M
First downs 12 18
Rushes-yards 13-22 43-163
Comp-Att-Int 23-45-2 6-18-1
Passing Yards 212 86
Total Plays-Yards 58-234 61-249
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 4-0
Punts 3-33.0 3-32.0
Penalties-Yards 8-93 6-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brockway—Carter Hickman 10-32, Andrew Brubaker 1-0, Brayden Fox 1-(-5), Marek Hoyt 1-(-5).
Maplewood—Ben Giliberto 29-124, Sam Wright 2-14, Dominick Kinney 7-31, Brandon Snell 2-10, Connor Burns 1-2, Logan Gross 1-2, Team 1-(-20).
PASSING
Brockway—Brayden Fox 21 of 41, 151 yards, 0 TD, 3 Ints.; Marek Hoyt 2 of 4, 61 yards.
Maplewood—Dominick Kinney 6 of 18, 86 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Brockway—Alex Carlson 9-73, Jalen Kosko 6-75, Carter Hickman 3-27, Blake Pisarcik 3-27, Matt Pyne 2-10.
Maplewood—Conner Palmiero 4-70, Logan Gross 1-12, Sam Wright 1-4.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brockway—Carter Hickman.
Maplewood—Connor Burns 2, Connor Palmiero.
BROOKVILLE 40,
CENTRAL CLARION 14
Score By Quarters
Brookville 6 27 7 0 — 40
Central Clarion 0 7 0 7 — 14
First Quarter
B –Brayden Kunselman 40 pass from Charlie Krug (kick blocked), 5:44.
Second Quarter
B –Tate Lindermuth 2 run (Logan Oakes kick), 9:54.
B –Jackson Zimmerman 30 run (kick failed), 3:46.
B –Hunter Smith 4 interception return (Oakes kick), 3:00.
B –Noah Peterson 52 pass from Krug (Oakes kick), :41.
C –Christian Simko 16 pass from Jase Ferguson (Charlie Franchino kick), 0:00.
Third Quarter
B –Kunselman 62 pass from Krug (Oakes kick), 6:53.
Fourth Quarter
C –Ashton Rex 34 pass from Ferguson (Franchino kick), 5:50.
B C
First downs 15 8
Rushes-yards 29-94 24-50
Comp-Att-Int. 22-27-0 11-25-3
Passing Yards 268 160
Total Plays-Yard 56-362 49-210
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Punts 3-40.3 3-36
Penalties-Yards 4-30 6-78
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Brookville — Jackson Zimmerman 6-51, Charlie Krug 5-43, Tate Lindermuth 5-12, Joe Shields 11-25, Miles Bogush 1-(-15), Team 1-(-20).
Central Clarion — Breckin Rex 10-22, Ryan Hummell 3-18, Ashton Rex 3-14, Braylon Beckwith 3-7, Brady Quinn 3-(-3), Jase Ferguson 2-(-8).
Passing
Brookville — Charlie Krug 17-for-21, 246 yards, 3 TDs; Miles Bogush 5-for-6, 22 yards.
Central Clarion — Jase Ferguson 11-for-25, 160 yards, 2 TDs, 3 Ints.
Receiving
Brookville — Brayden Kunselman 2-102, Noah Peterson 4-61, Truman Sharp 6-46, Tate Lindermuth 3-26, Carson Weaver 3-16, Jackson Zimmerman 2-15, Braiden Davis 1-3, Austin Colgan 1-(-1).
Central Clarion — Christian Simko 6-112, Ashton Rex 3-37, Breckin Rex 1-10, Ryan Hummell 1-1.
Interceptions
Brookville — Truman Sharp, Brayden Kunselman, Hunter Smith.