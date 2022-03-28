HARRISBURG – State Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) is part of a legislative effort to confront the difficulty faced by local municipalities when attempting to maintain waterways in their jurisdiction and address the threat of flooding.
“Pennsylvania is well known for the hoops it requires small businesses to jump through when they are trying to get their feet on the ground,” Armanini said. “In this case, my House colleagues and I are hoping to remove similar types of hurdles placed in front of our boroughs and townships as they attempt to perform simple upkeep on streams and waterways.”
Armanini’s proposal is one eight pieces of legislation in the Stream Maintenance Package. His House Bill 2408 would do away with the requirement that permits must be obtained in order to preserve culverts.
“As opposed to a bridge, maintaining a culvert is comparatively simple because the makeup of the structure isn’t as complicated,” added Armanini. “Conducting the necessary repairs and maintenance are just as important, but having to go through the rather exhaustive process of obtaining a permit before any work can be done isn’t warranted.”