HARRISBURG – Two Jefferson County residents and one Armstrong County resident were lost to COVID-19 in the past week, according to information from the state Department of Health.
The new death reported in Armstrong County raised the county’s death toll to 343, as cases in the county increased from 15,277 to 15,309 over the past seven days.
Jefferson County has now had 233 residents die from COVID-19. The number of cases in the county rose from 9,016 to 9,037 in the last week.
Clarion County saw little increase in its coronavirus numbers in the past week, as cases there inched upward from 8,241 to 8,247, and deaths held steady at 202 people.
Butler County reported four new deaths attributed to COVID-19 last week, raising the county’s death toll to 738. Cases in the county increased from 44,589 to 44,693.
The number of coronavirus cases in Venango County increased from 11,262 to 11,277, as the number of fatalities remained at 238.
For several weeks in a row, Forest County saw its numbers remain the same, with 2,240 cases and 35 deaths.
Clarion Hospital experienced a quiet week on the COVID front, reporting no patients being treated for the virus as of Monday.
At Butler Memorial Hospital, three patients were being treated for COVID-19 on Monday, with none in intensive care.
Statewide, 8,252 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past week, raising the state’s totals to 2,329,073. Another 2,212 probable cases were reported in the past week, increasing that total to 481,708.
Seventy-seven Pennsylvania residents died from coronavirus in the last seven days. The state has now lost 44,616 residents to the virus.