KITTANNING – Pennsylvania 4-H Week will be celebrated in Armstrong County, March 13-17, following a proclamation by county officials at their regular meeting last week.
Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved the proclamation on March 2, noting that “4-H has helped over 400 youth in Armstrong County to become confident, independent, resilient and compassionate leaders as they learn by doing.”
Amy Cousins, a 4-H alumni, was on hand at the meeting with her two children, Blake, 11, and Madison, 13, who are currently members of the Southern Valley 4-H Club in the Apollo area. She said that the group provides a lot for its members, including field trips, educational speakers and lots of hands-on activities.
“The kids get a lot from that,” she said. “It’s such a great asset to our county.”
Suzanne Boarts, the Area 6 4-H educator, and Debbie Kasanicky, Armstrong 4-H educator, were also in attendance, noting that the Apollo group is one of eight 4-H clubs in Armstrong County. They said they would like to see a ninth club formed in the Kittanning area.
Blake and Madison Cousins said they both enjoy being part of 4-H, and that they both raise swine, learn about rocketry and more.
Myers said that the number of children involved with 4-H says a lot about the program’s success in the area, and he credited youth organizations such as 4-H, Civil Air Patrol and scouting for being important parts of the county.
Fabian noted that the commissioners support 4-H each year.
“It’s dollars well spent,” he said.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the commissioners noted that they were on hand March 1 for the ribbon cutting of a new manufacturing business in the county’s RIDC Armstrong Innovation Park at Northpointe.
“Yesterday was a pretty good day in county government,” Fabian said, noting that the commissioners helped welcome Brunk Industries to the area.
Based in Wisconsin, Brunk is a precision metal manufacturing company that is now a tenant in the county’s business park.
Myers said that Brunk is a company with a proven track record.
“We think they’re here for the long haul,” he said. “They chose Armstrong County and we’re happy to have them.”
Other Business
• The commissioners approved the donation of an automated external defibrillator (AED) for the St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ford City. Funding for the AED will come from the county’s Marcellus Legacy Fund.
• With the recent resignation of county controller Myra Miller, the commissioners approved an agreement with Susquehanna Accounting and Consulting Solutions for support in the Controller’s Office.
• Margie Hoffman of New Bethlehem and Debra Long of Dayton were appointed to the county’s Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board. Their three-year terms will run through December 2025.