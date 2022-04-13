KITTANNING – In order to help make the county’s debt fit into the county’s annual budget, Armstrong officials last week agreed to move forward with the restructuring of approximately $15 million in debt payments.
County commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved a resolution related to the debt service changes, followed by an ordinance to issue new bonds designed to reduce the county’s annual debt payments, while extending the term of those payments.
Jay Wenger of the Susquehanna Group Advisors, said that the change would result in the county’s debt payment dropping from about $4.4 million each year to $3.4 million, while at the same time extending the payments from 2031 to 2038.
He said that if the market remains favorable, the next steps in the process could commence in late April or early May.
“The potential refinancing of the county’s 2015 general obligation bond will better align the county’s annual debt service with collected annual revenue and forecasted cash flows,” county chief administrator Aaron Poole stated. “The county has been able to hold the debt portion of real estate taxes at 4.2 mills since 2016. Even after funding several significant capital projects, including the recent 911 dark fiber rebuild and the courthouse cupola restoration, the county has been able to reduce bond principal by over $8.2 million since the end of 2015.”
Also at their meeting last Thursday, the commissioners adopted a resolution in support of the American250PA project which is gearing up for celebrations across the state in 2026 for the nation’s 250th anniversary.
Myers was also appointed to the America250PA Advisory Committee.
The planning for the big celebration is in its beginning stages, Myers said, noting that at some point, the county will be looking to form a local committee and recruit members knowledgeable in the county’s history.
Myers also said the statewide effort is also asking municipalities to adopt resolutions in support of American250PA, and that the county will send out information to boroughs and townships in the future.
“Hopefully it comes together as an awesome event,” Myers said.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a resolution to allow the county jail to start the process of disposing of old firearms that have been replaced at the county lockup.
• Approval was given for the county to contribute $10,671 toward Town and Country Transit for public transportation services in the area.
• The commissioners issues a proclamation and adopted a resolution in support of Fair Housing Month in April.
• A cooperative agreement between the county and Pine Township was approved for a competitive Community Development Block Grant application regarding a sanitary sewer upgrade project in the township.
• An agreement was approved between the county and Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling, which will conduct a household hazardous waste and electronics recycling event in Kittanning on Sept. 8. The collection will include various electronics and appliances, waste paint, light bulbs, batteries, propane cylinders and other household hazardous waste items. More details and preregistration information will be made available closer to the date.