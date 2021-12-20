KITTANNING – As expected, Armstrong County officials said last week that while the challenges continue to grow, property taxes will not be raised in the new year.
On Dec. 16, after a month of whittling down the preliminary budget that was approved in mid-November, Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian formally adopted the 2022 spending plan that totals $24,331,585.
“We spent the last couple weeks sharpening our pencil,” county chief administrator Aaron Poole said of finding ways to keep the budget as low as possible.
The final budget is actually a little more than $50,000 more than the preliminary spending plan; and officials noted that is due to costs coming in higher than they expected a month ago.
The 2022 budget holds real estate taxes at 14.8 mills, along with 4.2 mills for county debt service, for a total of 19 mills of property taxes.
On the revenue side, the county expects to bring in $14,750,045 from taxes, as well as $7,995,713 in grants and other funding sources.
To make up the difference, the county will utilize $1,585,827 from other funding sources, including reserve accounts.
As part of the plan for the new year, officials said that county departments will not be allocated their full budgets until performance assessments are completed in the third quarter of the year.
“This year, departments will be allocated 75 percent of their budgets,” Poole explained, noting that the remaining 25 percent will come after those assessments are complete.
Myers thanked Poole and his fellow commissioners for working on the budget, not just in the weeks leading up to its adoption, but throughout the year.
“It’s quite a job all year long,” he said of the goal of not raising taxes for property owners.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the commissioners opened bids for improvements to Armsdale Road, located at the former Armsdale complex in Rayburn Township where the county’s 911 Center and recycling center are located.
Five bids for the project were received, ranging from $198,080 to $269,069.
Dave Rupert, the outgoing director of the Armstrong Conservation District which is working to build its new headquarters on the site of the old Armsdale building, said that the bids came in within estimates.
The commissioners tabled approval of the bids for review, and reconvened the meeting on Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, to award the contract to low-bidder J.C. Puryear Excavating of West Sunbury in the amount of $198,080.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved an agreement with Franklin County to house Armstrong County inmates at a cost of $55 per day in the event that the Armstrong County Jail is overcrowded.
• Approval was given to remain with Travelers Insurance for the county’s commercial insurance policy in 2022. Officials noted the cost will rise by 3.5 percent in the new year.
• Marilyn Smail and Sue Ellen McIntire, both from Leechburg, were reappointed to two-year terms on the county’s Children, Youth and Family Services Advisory Committee.
• Tim Lewis was reappointed to a five-year term on the county’s Housing Authority board.
• The commissioners recognized Armstrong County Jail corrections officer Michael Bell upon his retirement after 31 years of service to the county.
• At their recessed meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners approved liquid fuels county aid funding for Burrell Township in the amount of $55,807, with Worthington Borough and West Franklin Township each receiving $8,096.