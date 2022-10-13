Weather Alert

...Locally Dense Valley Fog will impact the Morning Commute to Work and School this Morning... Moist ground from Thursday's widespread rainfall, combined with light wind and mainly clear skies has led to areas of dense fog forming throughout the valleys of Central and Northern PA. Visibilities could drop to just a few hundred feet in some places. Allow plenty of extra travel time to reach your destination this morning and keep plenty of braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead. The fog will gradually dissipate between 9 and 10 AM today.