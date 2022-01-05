KITTANNING – Armstrong County welcomed its new sheriff to office on Monday, as Sheriff Frank Pitzer took the oath of office along with the county’s re-elected district attorney and coroner.
During the oath of office ceremony Monday morning in the main courtroom at the Armstrong County Courthouse, District Attorney Katie Charlton and Coroner Brian Myers also began their new terms in the elected positions.
“This is a celebration of your recent victories,” Armstrong County President Judge James J. Panchik said as he presided over the ceremony, also noting that the event was also a “somber reflection” of the serious duties and responsibilities of the elected positions.
Before swearing the three county officials into office, the judge also said that it was the appropriate time to thank exiting sheriff Bill Rupert for his term of service, describing the two-term sheriff as a “good friend, sheriff and citizen.”
In addition to Pitzer, Charlton and Myers taking the oaths of office, oaths were also administered to the deputies in their offices.
In the sheriff’s office, chief deputy sheriff Terry Bish took the oath of office, along with captain deputy sheriff Diane Miller and deputies Adam McGinnis, Jamie Baum, Jonathon Bielek, Taylor Eberle, Josh Krizmanich, Mark Brice and Dylan Funkhouser.
Chief deputy coroner Robert Bellas took the oath of office alongside deputies Timothy Graham, Jenna Rupert and Robert Bower.
And in the district attorney’s office, Daniel Gleixner took the oath as first assistant district attorney, Rebecca Lozzi as deputy assistant district attorney and Russell Kark as assistant district attorney. Also, Eric Petrosky was administered the oath as chief county detective, and Shane Lash as county detective.
Both Panchik and Judge Chase G. McClister congratulated the newly inaugurated officials.
“I would like to extend my congratulations to all of the elected officials, and all of the other individuals who were sworn in today,” McClister said. “I look forward to working with all of you.”
Panchik thanked the large crowd for attending the program, noting that “this is what makes the camaraderie that we enjoy here, as we support one another in our various responsibilities.”