Arnold M. Radaker, 96, of Fairmount City, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Allisonville Meadows in Fishers, Ind.
Born November 27, 1926 in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Albert G. and Bertha E. (Bowersox) Radaker.
He married Keturah McGregor on June 25, 1948. She preceded him in death on April 5, 2018.
Mr. Radaker proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II.
Arnold was a wonderful dad, husband and grandfather. He was so humble and kind, a very hard worker and a godly man. He never wanted to spend too much money on himself but would give you the shirt off his back.
Mr. Radaker worked driving trucks for Skinners in New Bethlehem. He also worked at the Delco Remy Factory in Anderson, Ind.
He enjoyed eating out and spending many winters in Sarasota, Fla.
Arnold loved traveling with his family to many different places in the United States.
He was a member of the Horseshoe Club at Tri Par Estates in Sarasota, Fla., and the Hawthorn Lions Club.
Survivors include his children, Sheila Ellinger and her husband, Tim, of New Palestine, Ind., Cindy Radaker of Carmel, Ind. and Brian Radaker and his wife, Angela, of Tryon, N.C.; five grandchildren, Matthew Ellinger, Lauren Kennedy, Nicole Phillips, Ashley Kousen and Emily Radaker; and a brother, Earl Radaker and his wife, Mary.
In addition to his parents and wife, Keturah, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric Ellinger; and siblings, Ethel Neiswonger, Mabel Shick, Pearl Quinn, Velma Kovach and Merle Radaker.
Private services will be held at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Interment will take place in the Hawthorn Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.